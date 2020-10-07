People have lost their minds on social media

Lately though, I have taken to blocking better than Chuck Bednarik on one of his better days, because people have simply lost their minds. The number of folks who have either wished death on the president or engaged in some sick sort of schadenfreud because he is now infected with a deadly virus is scarier than the virus itself. They are not the faceless shadows that populate the comments sections of some online newspapers. They are not folks who have used pseudonyms to create online personalities that bear no relation to their actual selves. They are people I have actually met, or at least, would have like to have met in kinder times.

You might argue, as some have, that social media is a distortion of the real world. I would have agreed before social media became the real world for so many people who were trapped in the fabricated amber of the COVID shutdowns. Classrooms have become virtual for many children. Good friends have been told that they will not be returning to their offices until at least the beginning of next year, so their kitchen tables and their laptops are now their conference rooms. Online shopping has bumped the thrill of walking through an aisle in a Hazmat suit to search out the perfect tomato.