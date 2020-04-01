Perfect time for Trump to fight other issue

Prioritizing citizens over lawbreakers will be called “cruel” by moral exhibitionists. The same conspirators supporting illegal alien sanctuaries. That blatant obstruction of justice has allowed illegal aliens to repeatedly kill citizens on the streets. It’s time to draw a line before the mere presence of an illegal kills citizens in the ICU.

Betsy McCaughey found, “In NYC, 1 out of every 4 people with a confirmed case has been hospitalized and 44 percent of them have needed a ventilator.” Back in 2015 New York was 16,000 ventilators short in the event of an epidemic. New York is still thousands short today.

Rationing hospital beds and ventilators is currently a topic of serious discussion. Lugubrious Gov. Andrew Cuomo vented his wrath at the suggestion we exhume the economy and let younger people work, “My mother is not expendable. Your mother is not expendable. … No one should be talking about social Darwinism for the sake of the stock market.”

What I want to see is Sanctuary Cuomo telling his mom ventilator rationing means there’s no room in the ICU for her because a younger illegal was deemed more likely to survive the Kung Flu.

