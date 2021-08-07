Pins and needles

I’ve never been a seamstress. While my older sisters each got a sewing machine for their high school graduations, I got a typewriter.
Yet, I am my mother’s daughter.
Mom liked to repurpose things. Leftover meatloaf became stuffed green peppers. Walmart bags were crafted into lawn ornaments. A pair of candy eyeballs from Halloween were used as eyes for a birthday cake made in the shape of a horse’s head. (The bloodshot eyeballs were disturbing, but the photo we have is priceless.)
After my mom passed away, my sisters and I went through her closet and found item after item of repurposed attire. Half of a sock replaced a ripped-out pants pocket. Stains on a sweatshirt were stitched over with thread to resemble a bird or flower. Elastic from Dad’s tighty-whities replaced the overstretch waistbands of her polyester pants to give them new life. Mom didn’t let anything go to waste.
She enjoyed creating things. Her black Singer sewing machine sounded like a sprinkler as she affectionately made our Christmas program and school picture outfits. My sisters learned to sew their own prom dresses, and while I wanted to be like them and hone the trade, I learned at age 12 sewing would not be my forte.
With babysitting money in hand, I bought material at a local thrift store to make my Easter dress: a sleeveless shift with empire waist and Bolero jacket (McCall’s pattern #4018). The blue and white fabric I chose had a stiff, shimmery texture, and it didn’t cut as easily as cotton. I had to carefully baste the pieces together using every single pin from Mom’s tomato pin cushion.
For days, I worked on that dress, rejecting any input my mother and sisters tried to offer. I was determined to wear my own creation.
The dress itself turned out okay (at least it fit), and I was excited to show off its blue bodice and matching jacket at church. The trouble was, soon after I took my place in the pew, my neck started to prickle. Then my back. Then my waist. The itching spread across my shoulders, down my stomach, and over my arms and legs. By the time Pastor said the benediction, I was scratching like a farm dog at a flea festival.
As it turns out, I had made the dress out of fiberglass window curtains. (Cue the ignored advice.)
If you are unfamiliar with fiberglass, it is made with silica sand, limestone, and soda ash, along with a handful of difficult-to-pronounce chemicals. Extremely high temperatures melt the elements into molten glass fibers. Then, with intense pressure, the fibers are bonded together into such commercial materials as electrical tape, bathtubs, roof panels and draperies.
Talk about repurposing. I may as well have been wearing house insulation.
Fast forward 45 years, and I am still my mother’s daughter.
I was in a local thrift store the other day looking for a deviled egg dish when a pair of flannel pajama bottoms caught my eye. The snuggly soft fabric had a delicate pink, green, and purple pattern, and I bought them without a second thought.
After a quick dip and dry through the laundry, I pulled them on only to discover they were too small; the elastic did not stretch, and the crotch was located between my knees. The discovery made me itch all over again.
So, what did I do?
I cut up the material and sewed it into two burp cloths for my new granddaughter. I can’t let anything go to waste.
Their edges are imperfectly hemmed with needle and thread (since I don’t own a sewing machine). They are more trapezoid in shape than rectangle; and they may never be used since I have several other store-bought options.
But they were made with the same determination, creativity, and love my mom instilled in me – characteristics worthy of repurposing in any profession, whether threading a needle, working with insulation, or writing a column.
