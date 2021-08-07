Pins and needles

For days, I worked on that dress, rejecting any input my mother and sisters tried to offer. I was determined to wear my own creation.

The dress itself turned out okay (at least it fit), and I was excited to show off its blue bodice and matching jacket at church. The trouble was, soon after I took my place in the pew, my neck started to prickle. Then my back. Then my waist. The itching spread across my shoulders, down my stomach, and over my arms and legs. By the time Pastor said the benediction, I was scratching like a farm dog at a flea festival.

As it turns out, I had made the dress out of fiberglass window curtains. (Cue the ignored advice.)

If you are unfamiliar with fiberglass, it is made with silica sand, limestone, and soda ash, along with a handful of difficult-to-pronounce chemicals. Extremely high temperatures melt the elements into molten glass fibers. Then, with intense pressure, the fibers are bonded together into such commercial materials as electrical tape, bathtubs, roof panels and draperies.

Talk about repurposing. I may as well have been wearing house insulation.

Fast forward 45 years, and I am still my mother’s daughter.