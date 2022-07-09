Platte County Fair offers community showcase

Growing up near big cities for pretty much my entire childhood, I don’t really remember experiencing a county fair.

I think my family went to a state fair once or twice when I was a kid, but my first true memories of a local county fair came from when I was out on my own as an adult. That being said, I’ve made a point to check out the Platte County Fair the last four years my family has lived in Columbus.

Fair week wraps up at the end of the weekend at Ag Park, and I can’t help but think of all the work that was put in by so many people in the area to help make it a huge success. There are so many awesome things happening at Ag Park each day of the fair.

For one, who doesn’t love seeing the huge Ferris wheel with the neon lights at night and the whole Moore’s Greater Shows carnival underway? It’s always fun to see the kids of different ages smiling as they make their way around the carnival playing various games, going on different rides and winning as many prizes as possible.

Then there’s the food – corn dogs, cotton candy, funnel cakes and pretty much everything else one could think to fry, from pickles to Oreos and candy bars. It’s a calorie-counter’s worst nightmare! Then there’s always great live music.

One of my favorite memories of the Platte County Fair was from 2018, when Columbus Noon Kiwanis Club hosted an outdoor Bingo Night. It was insanely hot, but they had a pretty good crowd. I happened to come across a then-77-year-old lady and her adult daughter playing Bingo together. The mother had been playing the game of chance for more than 55 years and had her own bingo daubers. The two were competitive, but it was easy to see they were just having fun together.

I also don’t want to forget the agriculture aspect of the fair. It’s always neat to see the Nebraska Bush Pullers, but more importantly, I’m always in awe of the kids involved with 4-H, FFA and Open Class. There are young people who have raised their animals well and showcase them; there are also people of all ages involved with things like floral designs, food, fine arts, textile arts and quilting, as well as antiques and photography.

I remember interviewing then-14-year-old Cheyenne Ruhnke and her mom in 2018 about the dress she made out of coffee filters. It was super impressive to see.

“I don’t like making usual things, I like making unusual things,” Ruhnke said, at the time.

The Platte County Fair is a celebration of agriculture, community and talent. If you haven’t already, head over to Ag Park today or Sunday to take in the festivities and enjoy some fun with your neighbors.

Thanks to Platte County Extension, officials at Ag Park and everyone else involved with making the fair possible and a success for the rest of us to enjoy.