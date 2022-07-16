Podcasting right here in Columbus

Just a couple of weeks ago I got to work with Columbus Area United Way Executive Director Hope Freshour on the nonprofit’s new podcast, and boy, was it fun!

Parkway Plaza is proud to be home of Columbus’ first-ever state-of-the-art podcast studio, where literally anyone can come in and get their podcast out to millions of listeners around the world.

“Is it that easy, Matt?” I get asked often.

Yeah, it’s that easy.

You book a time to use the studio, we record, edit and distribute your podcast to all major streaming channels, such as Apple and Spotify. Added bonus: We send you a video version of your podcast you can distribute wherever you please.

Freshour was an absolute rock star during her first day of recording. She knocked out four back-to-back episodes with different guests.

OK, OK, so maybe you’re wondering, "what’s a podcast?" A podcast is a series of spoken word, audio episodes, all focused on a particular topic or theme, such as music, crime, history, religion, news, health and entertainment, among other things.

I always tell people that podcasts make information personal, are convenient and easy to consume, they're portable, on-demand technology and a time-efficient form of communication. For local businesses, they can be a great way to get their messages out and connect with potential customers and clients.

For listeners and podcasters themselves, podcasts can be an escape and really enjoyable.

I really love the fact that podcasts are on-demand, on-the-go technology. We all have busy lives and are constantly on the move — podcasts give you the chance to connect with things you care about despite being busy.

I have several podcast clients so far that are doing wonderful things to promote the community and more.

We’ve got the technology to help you bring your podcast to life very quickly. Some might say they can do it themselves or on their own, and that’s true.

But, doing it at Parkway Plaza gives you an extra advantage: Me.

Although it can be easy to start your own podcast, it can also be intimidating. Not only can we make the process as easy as possible for you by providing the studio and equipment, handling the recording and distribution, but I can guide you every step of the way.

As someone with a significant podcast background and a true people-person, I relish being able to work with individuals or groups to help them develop their idea and execute it the best possible way.

We’re going to grow, we’re going to have fun, we’re going to podcast!

So if you’re ready to start or just want to learn more, email me and we can connect for a tour of our awesome studio.