As a kid growing up in the Midwest, going to Godfather’s Pizza was a real treat.

There was just something about the aroma when you walked in the store and then got to devour that pizza with the amazing crust and fresh ingredients piled high. As I got older, my childhood friend Brad and I would often decide on Godfather’s for lunch or dinner when we were hanging out.

So, imagine my surprise when then-Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President K.C. Belitz called me my first week living in Columbus back in May 2018 and invited me to interview Godfather’s Founder Willy Theisen. It was going to happen over lunch at the first-ever Godfather’s Pizza franchise ever, right here in Columbus.

I’ve been fortunate to interview a lot of unique people that come from all sorts of backgrounds, including high-profile politicians, celebrities, medical professionals and businesspeople. But I was looking forward to chatting with Theisen because I had grown up enjoying his business.

Quite frankly, it was one of the most fun experiences I have had as a professional. I remember we gathered in the backroom over lunch at the Godfather’s in Columbus. Theisen was a pretty gracious guy, sharing some stories about how the business started, how it got to Columbus, expanded nationwide and more.

Back in 1974, a group of Columbus men made Theisen an offer he couldn’t refuse.

Theisen, founder of then-Omaha start-up Godfather’s Pizza, was approached by Columbus’ Larry Smith, Loren Henggeler and Jim Wemhoff to franchise his Italian restaurant.

“'You come to Columbus and you’ll love it,'” Theisen told me, recalling what they told him. “'Teach us and we will just always do it your way.’ So, I came in early 1974 and loved it. I liked them, I trusted them. It was about these guys. I had never been here. They were men of character … it was a handshake deal.”

Columbus became home of the first Godfather’s Pizza franchise in the history of the company, which today has more than 570 locations across the country.

Theisen sold the business decades ago and has gone on to have ample success through various business ventures, including Pitch Pizzeria based in Omaha (another great restaurant).

The first Godfather’s officially opened in 1973 in the Omaha area, with the name inspired by the 1972 classic crime film “The Godfather.” The company’s “Godfather” was directly inspired by Marlon Brando’s portrayal of “Vito Corleone” in the film.

“The movie had come out the year before,” Theisen told me. “We got the trademark for Nebraska. We didn’t know we would be nationwide. So, we got the trademark, got the logo and that was it.”

On Thursday night, Theisen served as the keynote speaker at the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Celebration at the Ramada Hotel and River’s Edge Convention Center. I didn’t get to talk with him this time, but he shared the story with the audience about how he started the business and how the Columbus group convinced him to allow a franchise to open in Columbus. I had heard the story before, but it was really enjoyable to hear it again.

Special thanks and congratulations to the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce team for organizing a terrific community event. It was an awesome time connecting with fellow residents and celebrating the success of our community.

Theisen and Gov. Jim Pillen on Thursday night both touched on how the Columbus community has so many people in it who are constantly striving to push it forward for the better. That 1974 “handshake deal” to open a Godfather’s Pizza franchise in Columbus is a great example of it.

Let’s keep things moving forward.