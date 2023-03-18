For those short on inspiration these days, I’ve got a solution for you.

Try heading to the Innovation Center in downtown Columbus for one of the Monthly Networking Meetings. I was fortunate to attend the March meeting last week that was hosted by Columbus In Action, the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce and the Central Community College Entrepreneurship Center.

The meetings are held the first Tuesday of the month and are meant to be a way for business professionals to connect, share their stories and learn from one another. There’s also a 15-minute presentation by a guest speaker.

“Everyone has a dream and a story. To make those dreams come true, we need partners, mentors and listeners. You are never too young or old to start a new chapter in your life,” local businessman and resident Scott Mueller, of Columbus In Action and the Columbus Innovation Center, told me about the genesis for the monthly gatherings. “Hearing the speakers and listening to others is a motivation and an encouragement in itself knowing that there are people there willing to support your success.”

Last week, Mike Fleming of Mike’s Auto Sales was the featured speaker and did a wonderful job of explaining his story and some of his business knowledge.

“Mike is a great community leader that many of us need to learn from. Not only has he developed a great business but he also has taken time to be involved in the community,” Mueller said. “His stories of his growth and struggles in business were fascinating and you could feel his passion for marketing.”

Also worth noting is the bar area in the building that comes from fellow resident and successful entrepreneur Nicole Saalfeld, who is involved in many things but well known for her successful Cork & Barrel operation in downtown Columbus.

“Scott Mueller presented his idea for the building to me and the opportunity to be involved. I love a good challenge!” Saalfeld said, of why she decided to open a bar in the building.

I can confirm the new spot is not going to be called Cork & Barrel. Saalfeld told me she has a name in mind for the place, but won’t be publicly revealing it just yet. What I can share is that once it officially opens this spring, it will operate Wednesday-Sunday.

“The new place will be a little more fast-paced and won’t offer all the craft cocktails that Cork offers,” she said.

Instead, it will offer traditional favorites (such as Busch Light), along with local craft beer and spirits, with an emphasis on whiskey, scotch and bourbon.

“The large outdoor area features pickleball courts and food truck parking with plenty of seating!” Saalfeld said.

The building itself has a lot of charm and serves as a great location for people to gather for a variety of reasons. It should complement the voter-approved Columbus Community Building that will feature City Hall, Columbus Public Library and Columbus Area Children’s Museum, among other things, and be a great asset to downtown.

“One of the most enjoyable parts of the renovation is the feedback from people who have a history with the building. There are a lot of memories that are held in that building and they have been supportive of the renovation,” Mueller said.

“What we are working to accomplish is to have Columbus In Action, Central Community College and the Chamber of Commerce work together to support start-up or beginning businesses by providing a place where they can gather for collaboration or market their wares. It is also a place for artists to showcase their works or even demonstrate their in-progress work.”

What I enjoyed most about the gathering was the chance to catch up with people I knew but don’t necessarily see all the time, as well as the opportunity to meet new people and hear their backgrounds and visions. Hats off to Columbus In Action, the Chamber and CCC Entrepreneurship Center for organizing the event.

Later that night, I thought about that event and the building itself. Then the Columbus Community Hospital Fieldhouse, the Community Building and more. Columbus is growing, and it’s exciting. But I think Saalfeld said it best.

“Our community is full of amazing people,” she said. “It’s great to be surrounded by like-minded individuals who are trying to make our community a better place!”