Back in summer 2019 when I was still regional managing editor for the Telegram, I met Erin Nahorny for an interview for the then-ongoing weekly series, “Community Champions,” and really learned about Sammy’s Superheroes Foundation.

Sammy’s is a local nonprofit that has a mission to raise awareness and fund life-saving research for all types of childhood cancer. I learned a lot that day, and inspired by the kindness of so many people who made that organization a reality and the many people who support it. That particular story remains one of my absolute favorites. If you want to read it, you can find it on the Telegram’s website (tinyurl.com/2a7cp688).

OK, so fast forward to today.

As marketing director of Parkway Plaza, I’m fortunate enough to call Nahorny a friend and someone I see at work, as she’s a realtor for kwELITE Real Estate. One of her younger sisters, Megan Cimpl, is also a friend and colleague here at Parkway Plaza. When I took on this role last year, I made a personal commitment that with every event the building hosted we would try to make a majority of them a fundraiser for various nonprofits to play into our community’s “Something Good” spirit.

Earlier this year, Parkway Plaza hosted its first-ever Beer and Bagel Relay, which was a benefit for the Columbus Area United Way. And now suddenly, we’re a week away from July 1. How’d that happen?

One thing I look forward to this time of year is the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Red, White, KaBoom! Fireworks celebration. The annual event, which the Chamber has always done a spectacular job with, will take place about 10 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at Columbus High School.

But I’ve consistently heard throughout the last four years my family has lived her is that many folks wish there was more to do during the holiday weekend - so, of course, that got me thinking.

I’m proud to announce that starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 30, Parkway Plaza will host its first-ever “Red, White and Brews” as a precursor to the holiday weekend. We will be grilling up hot dogs and selling meal deals (hot dog and chips) for $5, and commemorative cups for those 21 and older to gain access to our keg for $10 while it all lasts, all proceeds to benefit Sammy’s Superheroes Foundation.

We’ll also have some tailgate games, be playing some 4th of July-inspired tunes and enjoying the atmosphere. We’ll cap the night off with an outdoor movie screening of “Rookie of the Year,” the family comedy about a boy who pitches for the Chicago Cubs after a freak accident gives him the ability to pitch an amazing fast ball.

If you’re reading this, my hope is you’ll come out with your friends and family to kick off the holiday weekend right by having fun with your fellow community members and helping us raise funds for an incredible nonprofit organization.

Parkway Plaza’s kwELITE Real Estate, Charter Title and Escrow and Aksarben Mortgage, as well as Columbus’ Hy-Vee, are helping sponsor this event to help make it a success. It wouldn’t be possible without their generosity and willingness to support efforts to benefit our community.

Hope to see you there! Cheers!

Matt Lindberg is the marketing director of Parkway Plaza. Reach him via email at mLindberg41@gmail.com.

