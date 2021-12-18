Reflecting on 2021

It is hard to believe that the end of 2021 is upon us. It seems just yesterday the year started. Our community has moved through the past 12 months with resounding resiliency. While there has been chaos in many parts of our country Columbus has thrived.

Everywhere you look you will see our community growing. Housing, a constant item that you hear me talking about, had a big jump this year. Between houses, duplexes, townhouses, and apartments we opened over 300 new doors.

And the growth continues. We continue to work with all of our partners to bring new housing starts. We need all types, but especially workforce housing. Affordable first time homeowner homes. It is hard to imagine that after establishing over 300 new entities we haven’t even scratched the surface. We must continue working on this issue!

Our employers, like most in Nebraska, are struggling to find qualified workers. Never would I have thought that a less than 2% unemployment would be a problem. But it is. The less than 2% represents those that don’t want to work, are not qualified, or physically/mentally unable to perform the jobs available.

We must continue to work on addressing the development of qualified workers. We have STEM and STEAM programs at our schools. We have a truly amazing Central Community College (CCC) that is constantly working with our industries to develop training programs that are tailored to local needs.

Local businesses are getting more aggressive in reaching out. Offering internships and other incentives to not only train our youth but to keep them in Columbus. Our industries cannot succeed by poaching employees from each other. They must develop innovative ways to attract new employees to Columbus.

And when new employees come to Columbus we must be attractive to them so that they stay. Recent surveys of high school students have shown that we have many of the attributes that they are looking for. A medium size community, a safe community, affordable housing, amenities top the list.

It’s interesting that years ago kids would graduate from high school and most would tell you they wanted to end up in Omaha, Lincoln, Chicago, Kansas City. Not so today.

A safe environment is a huge want for today's youth. Columbus certainly fits that requirement. An excellent police force and fire department. Both of which are supported by new, state of the art facilities, that were voter approved, and will serve the community for years to come.

Amenities -- we have much. Golf courses, with Quail Run being back to pre-flood by summer 2022, Van Berg, the Elks. Gerald and Bradshaw for baseball and softball. Wilderness for soccer events. Tennis in Pawnee Park, the Plunge, and Memorial Stadium. Walking trails that surround Columbus with more coming. And soon a new field house.

Downtown we our building our new Community Center. A building, voter approved, to house our library, cultural arts, children's museum, community rooms, coffee shop, and City Hall on the third floor. I’m sure most of you have been by this structure recently. It is really taking shape.

We continue to grow our network of streets as our City grows. Along with these new streets there is constant reconstruction and repairs -- 15th Street finished, 48th Avenue finished, East 14th Avenue finished (phase 1) except landscaping. And so much more.

City services are always being addressed to handle the needs of our growing city. Updated and expanded waste treatment plant. New lift stations along with the repair and normal maintenance of all other lift stations. Water towers and wells constantly being maintained.

Our downtown merchants continue to work on making a destination. Stores, boutiques, restaurants, bars are working together to offer something unique and bring in people. The City is working with them. We have established an entertainment district and we have worked to streamline the paperwork and insurance necessary to have people/groups utilize Frankfort Square. Everyone is working together.

Columbus Community Hospital continues to expand its footprint. Adding necessary services and allowing people to stay local and not have to go to Omaha, Lincoln, or elsewhere. And it is Columbus Community Hospital that is building the new field house. A 220,000 sq. ft. facility attached to our YMCA that will be a game changer for our community.

And our citizens. Columbus is so blessed. Whether it is the United Way constantly breaking previous records for fund raising thus allowing it to serve more. Centro Hispano developing into a great agency with a voice and help for our growing Hispanic population.

Church organizations that get together to feed people on Thanksgiving. Or groups reaching out to gather Christmas gifts so that everyone can have presents under their tree. Or maybe a card club coming together to put on a benefit for a fellow member struggling with cancer. The out pouring of support and giving in Columbus is amazing.

It is all of these things that I have mentioned that let's me reflect back on 2021 with pride and look forward with great anticipation to 2022. Like a young child on Christmas morning it is hard for me to contain my enthusiasm.

Finally, I pray that everyone can take some time this season to reflect on what is truly important. Family, friends, good health. And my we always remember: JESUS IS THE REASON FOR THE SEASON! God Bless!

Something Good Columbus!

Jim Bulkley is the mayor of Columbus.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0