Reforming the USPS

Americans all across the country rely on the U.S. Postal Service to deliver mail and packages in a timely and efficient manner. The USPS is especially important to people who live in rural areas and to our seniors, for whom the Postal Service is often a crucial connection to the rest of the world.

The USPS has a budget of about $80 billion a year. But for more than a decade now, the agency has suffered regular losses. In the 2021 fiscal year alone, USPS reported a net loss of $4.9 billion. And over the 14 years before that, USPS lost nearly $90 billion.

One reason for this is a sharp decline in mail volume, as more and more people adopt email instead. USPS is also required to prefund health care benefits for its retirees well into the future – something no other federal agency or private company is required to do.

There is no denying that the USPS is in desperate need of reform. Congress is slated to pass a bipartisan, common-sense bill that will go a long way toward fixing the Postal Service’s problems.

The Postal Service Reform Act eliminates USPS’s burdensome requirement to prefund health care for its more than 600,000 employees, around 4,600 of whom call Nebraska home. Instead, it will integrate future Postal Service retirees into Medicare, which all of their employees already pay into, and it will allow those who are already retired to decide if they want to switch. This change is estimated to save the Postal Service nearly $50 billion over the next ten years.

The bill will also make USPS’s six-day delivery schedule permanent, giving the agency much-needed flexibility to deliver its wide range of products more effectively. Nebraskans depend on the Postal Service to run smoothly, and important mail like prescription drugs often has to be received on time.

In addition to these much-needed changes, the Postal Service Reform Act will require the USPS to publish weekly performance data on an easy-to-use online dashboard. The USPS will also have to give regular reports to Congress about their operations and financial health. Transparent government is good government, and these updates will help elected officials hold the USPS to a higher standard in the coming years.

Finally, the bill also gives the current Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, the breathing room he needs to implement his ten-year strategic plan, “Delivering for America.” Started last year, this plan is already helping the Postal Service align its services with the needs of today’s consumers through investments in new technologies, more modern post offices, and more streamlined processing. It has the potential to set the USPS on even firmer footing going forward.

The USPS supports this bill, and so do many organizations with a presence in Nebraska, like Mutual of Omaha and Pitney Bowes. Without the reforms it will make, the Postal Service could become insolvent in the next few years. We can’t allow that to happen. Too many people rely on their local post office to keep them connected to friends, family, and businesses.

I am glad to say that the Postal Service Reform Act is on track to pass through a bipartisan vote, with my support. I look forward to President Biden signing it very soon.

Thank you for participating in the democratic process. I look forward to visiting with you again next week.

