Relief in a time of crisis

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In a matter of just a few weeks, the outbreak of COVID-19 has upended how Nebraskans and all Americans are living their lives. Schools have closed their doors, bars and restaurants have shut down, and nearly all public events have been put on hold to slow the disease’s spread.

As uncertain and stressful as this time of crisis is, I have seen so many wonderful stories of Nebraskans helping one another. Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha is using its distillers to produce hand sanitizer for fellow Nebraskans in response to shortages. Green Plains, an ethanol producer in York, is donating industrial ethanol to help make hand sanitizer as well. School districts including Norfolk Public Schools, which is working in tandem with foodservice company Lunchtime Solutions, are providing free “grab and go” breakfasts and lunches to children and parents in need.

On top of caring for one another at the community level, a national crisis also requires a national response. That’s why I am proud that last week, the Senate came together to unanimously pass the CARES Act, a major coronavirus relief package. This package includes relief for individuals, families, businesses, ag producers and hospitals to keep our people healthy and assist them on the road to recovery.