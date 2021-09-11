Remembering 9/11, renewing our patriotism

These are just a few of the men and women with Nebraska connections who perished on 9/11. While mourning their loss, Nebraskans have kept their memories alive. Jennifer Dorsey-Howley’s family and friends generously donated funds to renovate the Lincoln Southeast High School Performing Arts Center, which is named in Jennifer’s honor. UNL retired the jersey of Julie Geis and gives an annual softball scholarship in her name each year. St. Boniface Catholic School in Elgin awards a scholarship in memory of Captain Larry Getzfred. Friends of Monte Hord spearheaded an effort to place a memorial clock in Central City as a tribute to him and to all of the victims of 9/11.

In 2001, Columbus resident Dennis Hirschbrunner worked for a firm with connections to the City of New York’s Department of Sanitation. He leveraged these relationships to get access to steel beams from the Twin Towers. A flatbed truck from Behlen Manufacturing Company hauled the beams back to Nebraska, where Jim Hellbusch at Duo Lift led a team that welded them together to create the Freedom Memorial at Pawnee Park.