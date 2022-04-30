Remembering Brad Ashford

Recently, Nebraska lost a good man too soon. Brad Ashford, a former state senator and U.S. congressman from Omaha, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.

Brad was a dedicated public servant. After earning his J.D. from Creighton University School of Law, he began his career as a staff attorney at the Federal Highway Administration before entering private practice.

In 1987, he began his service in the Legislature, where he represented the 6th District for eight years. He later returned for eight more years, this time for the 20th District. And during the 115th Congress, he served Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District in the House of Representatives.

He was also a relentless optimist. After he was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, he posted on Facebook that he had “a little brain cancer.” I don’t know many other people who could bring that kind of humor to a diagnosis like the one Brad received.

Learning that you have brain cancer would devastate most people – but not Brad. In the same post, he wrote, “I promise I will do everything I possibly can do to encourage our community to work together for the common good.”

That was just who Brad was. At every turn, his first thought was never about himself. It was always about what is best for Nebraska, especially Omaha.

Brad joined me in introducing the CHIP IN for Vets Act, which President Obama signed into law in 2016. This bill allowed the Omaha community to establish a public-private partnership with the VA to build a new medical clinic for veterans. And because the local business community was involved, the clinic was built under budget and ahead of schedule. It now serves more than 40,000 veterans from Nebraska and western Iowa each year.

From the very beginning, Brad was instrumental in getting buy-in from the Omaha business community for this project. Without his work, Omaha would not have been able to rally around our veterans in the way they did. The new ambulatory care center opened in 2020, and it was so successful that Congress reauthorized legislation Congressman Don Bacon and I introduced to extend the CHIP IN for Vets Act for five more years.

For the past several months, Brad penned a regular column in the Nebraska Examiner, where he reflected on his career and other topics. In one of my favorites, from early April, he asks, “What is a Nebraskan?”

“Nebraskans,” he wrote, “have courage. We are resilient, persistent and strong. We come to the aid of one another when circumstances call for it. We are there in good times and bad, celebrating successes and working to solve issues … We build upon our heritage, we listen to others and, at the same time, we chart our own course. We look for commonalities and ways to move forward together.”

That describes many Nebraskans – and it certainly described Brad Ashford. He was a good man with a kind heart. He loved his wife, Ann, and their whole family deeply.

Brad Ashford was loved by many and will be missed. Bruce and I send our deepest condolences to Ann and all his family.

