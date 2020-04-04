Saluting General Trump

OK, that might be a little unfair to what’s left of Clinton Inc. But can anyone imagine President Joe Biden as our coronavirus-killer-in-chief?

Before he took any action, to appease the AOC-Sanders wing of his party, Biden would form an ethnically diverse, politically correct and perfectly color-balanced 35-person commission composed of union bosses, Yale law professors, illegal immigrants, Nation magazine editorial writers and Mr. and Mrs. Joe Scarborough.

Then before the commission did anything, it’d take two months to decide if it was really fair of us to blame the global spread of the coronavirus on the lies and secrecy of China’s communist government without more proof from the World Health Organization.

Seriously, though. Nobody saw this new coronavirus pandemic coming in time.

Not President Trump. Not the CDC. Not Dr. Fauci. Not Dr. Pelosi. Not even the brilliant Dr. Rachel Maddow.

Shutting down the country so quickly and tightly may turn out to have been a gigantic blunder caused by a perfect storm of bad data, bad modeling, bad journalism, bad politics and bad decision-making by the people in charge.

But it’s too late to turn back the clock. We did what we did and now we’ll have to pay the steep price.