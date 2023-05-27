Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

As my grandfather and I walked down the sandy beach on a humid summer afternoon in the mid-1990s, our views were simple.

To the right, Lake Michigan; to the left, bluffs that towered over us. The sky was gray, rain was imminent and there was hardly another person to see. None of that mattered, though, as we were on a mission to find sea glass.

Sea glass is physically and chemically weathered glass. It originates from broken bottles, tableware, sometimes even shipwrecks, which are rolled and tumbled in the ocean for years until all their edges are rounded off and the slickness of the glass has been worn to a frosted appearance.

Often my family would make the trip in the summer from Chicago to the Michigan side of Lake Michigan to stay with my grandparents at their summer cottage. Going out and collecting sea glass was a hobby of my grandfather, Jim. Each time I stayed with him, we made a special trip to the nearby beach to search for pieces that ultimately became decorative objects in his home (he had pounds of it in glass bowls all throughout his beach house and home in Chicago). It was something he did with all his grandchildren.

My grandfather was a good man. He was a hard worker who loved and took care of his family. But when he first said he was taking me out on the beach to search for sea glass, and explained to me what it was, I just didn’t comprehend how it could be of interest to him.

"Who wants a piece of a broken bottle?" I would ask myself.

But words couldn’t justify what he showed me — the beauty of the blue, brown, clear and green sea glass. I was amazed the first time he reached down into the water and showed off the beautiful blue piece he found on the shoreline.

Before long, I was hooked. I became eager each summer to begin our hunt. My grandfather would oblige my requests to hit the beach as soon as I arrived.

It was during those trips he would ask a variety of questions: “How’s school?” “Do you like your teacher?” “What sports are you playing?”

There was plenty of Chicago Bears and Bulls talk, and even an occasional story about his childhood or stories of my mother and uncles when they were young.

I felt like I really got to know him on those outings.

Suddenly, it occurred to me that searching for sea glass wasn’t about adding to Jim’s collection (he would have been a billionaire if each piece was a dollar). These trips were his chance to get to know his grandson. These trips, which he made with all of his grandchildren, were about him staying in touch with our generation.

More importantly, they gave all of us a great understanding of who he was and our family’s history.

Sea glass can be found all over the world, including on the beaches of the northeast United States. And things that may not seem important, such as sea glass, can sometimes have the most meaning. What you can buy someone pales in comparison to time spent together.

On that same cloudy day on Lake Michigan, my grandfather and I were talking when I happened to step on something that shot pain through my foot. I looked down, reached into the water and pulled out a small ball of clear sea glass.

My grandfather looked dumbfounded, noting he had never seen a piece like that before in his years of searching and collecting.

“Now you’ve got everything,” he told me with a great big smile — possibly one of the biggest smiles I had ever seen him flash.

He was right, but I agreed for a different reason.