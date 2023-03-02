As a reader, I prefer standalone novels; however, I do enjoy a good series, especially when it’s of the easy-going variety. By “easy-going,” I mean that I like a series in which I can read one or two books, leave it for months or longer, and come back to it whenever I want and still know the characters and what is going on in the series.

When I finally do tackle George R. R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” series, I know that I will have to commit to it wholeheartedly and read it straight through because of the sheer number of characters in it that I’ll have to keep straight. I’ve been putting it off because it is decidedly not an “easy-going” series. Also, I hear that the final book is due to be released in November of this year, so I should really wait until then and read all of them in a row.

I fell in love with Alexander McCall Smith’s “The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency” series many years ago and have read all the novels in it that he’s written so far. Each book is like a warm hug and a friendly chat with a loving aunt who, even if you don’t see her for months or years, you can always take right back up with her where you left off. That “easy-going aunt” is the main character, Precious Ramostswe, a Botswanan woman of kindness and wisdom who opens her own detective agency.

Recently, I decided to give “The Irish Country” series by Patrick Taylor a try. I’m only on the third book out of the seventeen in the series, but I already feel as though I’ve found a loving curmudgeon of an uncle in one of the main characters, an Irish doctor named Fingal Flahertie O’Reilly. He and the other main character, a young doctor named Barry Laverty, are surrounded by a cast of eccentric, yet relatable, characters.

These two series are definitely “easy-going” in my opinion, but I also like them because I’m drawn to characters from foreign lands – bonus points when they have unique names. The main reason I enjoy these, though, centers upon the quality of genuine goodness that the main characters exemplify; that quality drew me in and made me want to continue reading these two series. Taylor discontinued his stories years ago, unlike Smith who is still adding to his.

For a while, I was fond of Janet Evanovich’s series about the bumbling bounty hunter named Stephanie Plum and the crazy menagerie of characters surrounding her escapades. I eventually soured on the series despite its humor, which is what hooked me at first. The characters are enjoyable to read, but they don’t change much, and I like to see growth in people, even when they are fictional.

That’s why I prefer standalone novels in which the main character meets some sort of challenge and then experiences an important change in herself. The story is wrapped up by the end of the book, so there isn’t any need to continue it beyond a sequel or a trilogy, at most. When a story is compelling enough, I can stay with it for three books even if it isn’t an “easy-going” read, but I still prefer to read standalones.

