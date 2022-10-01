Sherbet cones, candy dishes, and boomerangs

Like most teenage girls, my first “real” job (outside of dusting and vacuuming before company came) was babysitting.

The responsibilities were relatively simple: arrive on time, entertain little Jack and Jill, heat their TV dinners, and put them to bed when requested. The occasional gig earned me fifty cents an hour in junior high and a dollar an hour by the time I was in high school.

One evening babysitting could buy a chili dog and my favorite raspberry sherbet cone at Zesto. Yet, what was of greater value was knowing how to get repeat business. My mom told me the secret: if I wanted money for chili dogs, I needed to clean the kitchen and straighten the living room before the parents came home.

It worked every time, regardless the job. Going the extra mile when not required has earned me promotions, recognitions, and numerous sherbet cones.

I bet you could share similar career lessons from jobs you have held.

As an A&W carhop, I learned to account for my mistakes.

Despite rigorous, remedial trainings on how to count change, I never got the hang of it, which was not beneficial when wearing a four-barrel, metal money changer around my waist. The contraption felt like Clint Eastwood’s gun belt and cha-chinged wherever I walked. Even though I wasn’t wearing cowboy boots, I could almost hear The Good, The Bad and The Ugly western whistle across the drive-in parking lot.

Sweat would drip between my shoulder blades as I approached any vehicle window with an order of Papa Burgers, root beers, and onion rings. If the driver gave me a ten-dollar bill, I would try to subtract the change I owed him in my head. But never confident I had the correct amount, I would cha-ching a few extra coins onto the tray before I walked away. Customers couldn’t complain if a mistake favored them.

The only one who took issue with my customer service was the manager who, upon realizing my change drawer was short every shift, decided I could work off my deficits by scrubbing pots and pans. It was a lesson I needed to learn, and although encouraged to find a different job the following summer, I received my first nametag and tremendous gratitude for those who clean up after others.

That experience is why I have the utmost respect for custodians, sanitation workers, water treatment employees, porta-potty distributors, and those who work at landfills. Anyone who willingly mops up vomit, scrubs toilets, and handles others’ garbage is giving a lot more than their time.

When I was a teacher, I put a candy dish on the edge of my desk before I left each night and made sure it was filled throughout the week. I continued the practice when employed by a corporation and a chamber of commerce. It was a very small way to acknowledge those men and women who work their unobtrusive jobs in the evenings and early mornings, while the rest of us spend time with our families or sleep.

These employees aren’t usually featured in school yearbooks. They typically aren’t invited to company retreats; and I hate to admit I can’t recall all their names. Yet, because they perform the unpleasant duties the rest of us take for granted, they deserve as many candy hearts, jellybeans, chocolate coins, and taffy chews as they can stuff into their pockets.

Today, while working from home as a freelance writer, I am reminded of these unsung heroes as I take out the trash, clean bathrooms, wash pots and pans, and straighten the living room between typing lines. Yet, even with this job, I am learning another life lesson. I’ll call it the “literary boomerang.”

A boomerang is engineered around a phenomenon called gyroscopic precession. Constructed of two wings fabricated together in a V-like form, the boomerang’s design gives it the necessary lift to sail through the air. The wind speed between the two wing pieces creates a force which draws the boomerang to the left or right as it moves, ultimately returning to the thrower.

It’s similar to what I experience after these “Three Sides” columns are published. Each month, I hear from readers who can relate to my experience and who go out of their way to let me know. It means a lot and makes me feel like I am the one getting a little extra cha-ching on my tray.

So, as part of this on-the-job training, I simply want to say, “Thank you.” Your comments, stories, and sentiments are literary boomerangs, motivating me to want repeat business or, at the very least, buy a chili dog and sherbet cone to celebrate.

Jeanne Schieffer is a published writer, poet, and professional communicator with undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of South Dakota and the University of Nebraska-Kearney, respectively. She can be reached at threesidescolumn@gmail.com. Schieffer’s column will publish the first Saturday of every month.