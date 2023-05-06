There are three sides to every story – sometimes even more. Yet, I have to admit there are times when the stories baffle me.

A lone shoe in the road is a good example.

A construction boot can be rationalized. When I see one of those along the shoulder, I assume a member of a road crew or utility had tossed his waffle stompers onto the rear bed of his service truck. Unsecured, one must have slid off the bed as the driver accelerated or changed lanes.

Why wasn’t the boot on his foot, you ask? There could be several plausible answers. The pair was new and had given him blisters. He had a date when he got off work and changed into nice pants and dress shoes before leaving the site. He liked driving barefoot after a long day on the job.

Whatever the reason, a disposed boot laying kittywampus in the road is more conceivable than a tennis shoe or sandal. I can’t create a sensible third story for those.

Did someone stick her foot out the back window, only to have her sandal suctioned off by the wind? Was there a sneaker scuffle while driving, and, like a hot potato, one shoe alley ooped out the sunroof? Had the person stopped along the road to relieve themselves and got back into the car not realizing their left flipflop was gone?

It befuddles me…even more than shopping carts.

There seems to be an increasing number of discarded shopping carts these days. And I am not pointing out those abandoned along a parking lot perimeter. You know, the ones vacated by someone who had enough vigor to walk 88 yards to and from the store but who had zero energy for returning the silver buggy to a corral.

I am talking about the shopping cart left behind a parked vehicle – a shopping cart that could not possibly have been there before the customer walked into the store.

Someone who was parked in an adjacent stall unloaded their goods, then pushed their empty cart just far enough to get it out of the way so they could back out and drive home. Not only is it selfish cart abandonment; the four-wheeled obstacle is almost always deserted in such a way as to force others to drive around it or choose a different lane.

Why? What is the rationale for making someone else put your cart away? Returning shopping carts has been a staple of parking lot etiquette for decades.

Maybe I am just getting old or should do what the young whippersnappers do these days: order everything online. It might save me from yet another bemusement—saggy pants.

A week or so ago, I followed a young man out of a local store. I pushed my shopping cart, while he carried his items in plastic bags; and while I noticed his pants were falling down, I figured it was because his hands were not free to pull them up.

He was wearing a belt, which usually reduces the chance of seeing someone’s underwear; but his belt hung loosely across the bottom of his bottom exposing patriotic boxers. The American flag was almost entirely visible across his backside.

Old Glory seemed to wave as he walked, making me want to put my hand over my heart and sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

I appreciated his nationalism and convinced myself there are probably a lot of young people who love this country enough to invest in red, white, and blue undies. They just don’t show them off.

Had I asked the young man his side of the story, he may have told me his mother bought him the drawers for Christmas and he simply likes the contemporary fashion trend called “sagging.”

But the truth is, I couldn’t talk. I was so distracted by the sight; I almost lost a shoe and left my shopping cart behind someone else’s car.