One day you’re one of, if not the youngest person in the room, have no problem staying out late and telling yourself, “You’ll never be considered ‘older.’" The next day someone tells you something “slaps” or things are “Gucci.” Has this happened to you?

Good news is, you’re not alone! I, too, have fallen victim to this.

One of the best aspects of trying to be an active community member is that you meet all sorts of people who come from incredible backgrounds. Unfortunately, I’ve realized in recent weeks a lot of these good people are younger than me. It’s not really a bad thing, it just reminds me I’m not as young as I’d like to think.

Lately, I’ve found myself in conversations and someone else brings up age. I am always a bit surprised when I find out the person who I’m talking to is younger. I quickly remind myself I’m not in my 20s anymore. Then my ego checks me and says, "you’re not in your early or mid-30s either, dummy."

OK, I’m in my mid-ish 30s, is that a thing? I’m sure some people are reading this and laughing at me worrying about such a “crisis.” It’s not so much a crisis or actual problem. Admittedly, I do think about it in terms of my late mother and what she might think of things, how she would be enjoying time with her grandchildren. I think about what she was doing at my age and how she did parenting and working so well.

Then I just compare my current self to my younger self and wonder if I’ve become the “grumpy old man” I used to complain about.

There are signs:

- I’ve started a sentence saying, “Back in the day.” In my defense, back in the day I could understand top 40 music.

- I like to go out and have a good time with friends, but I am also one who enjoys kicking back on the couch with popcorn to watch a movie with my wife and kids. Particularly, when it’s cold outside.

- I do not feel the need to take pictures or videos of everything I eat and post it on social media. I just don’t think I’m interesting enough that people even want to see this.

- I’ve never been hit by a car chasing imaginary Pokémon using my phone (yes, that’s a thing).

- I prefer in-person conversation as opposed to social media chats.

- I prefer listening to physical albums as opposed to random songs on music streaming services using my phone or tablet.

- I have not walked into a tree while I was too busy looking at my phone (I saw someone do this at Glur Park last year).

- I’ve never desired to put Tide Pods or a hammer in my mouth (try Googling either one for more information).

- Staying up past midnight is a rare occasion and almost worth celebrating.

- I like to read for 20-30 minutes before I go to sleep.

- You know and are proud of your “Dad jokes.”

Why do fathers take an extra pair of socks when they go golfing?

In case they get a hole in one!

How do you follow Will Smith in the snow?

You follow the fresh prints. It’s a play on “The Fresh Prince.”

These are funny, right? No?

Yup, my kids tell me I’m, *insert gulp*, old. To be fair, I’m nothing like those Progressive commercials where Dr. Rick is mentoring people on how to not be like their older parents, I swear!

All jokes aside, it has been awesome meeting people younger, the same age as me and older. What’s even more cool is that there is a lot of collaboration among all these different people who bring different perspectives to things. I think with everyone’s collective involvement, it could mean a promising future for Columbus. And if I’m not one of the younger ones involved anymore, so be it. I’m just happy to have a seat at the table and contribute.

Here are a few terms young people use today, I’ve learned:

- “Dope.” It means “awesome.”

- “Sic/Sick.” It means something is “next level cool.”

- “Lit.” It means “amazing” or “exciting.”

- “Gucci.” It means “good” or “going well.” It also means that if they’re 35 or older using this word, you should walk away from this person and not feel bad about it.

So now you know what someone means if these phrases are used when you’re out and about.

I will say, what's even more mind-boggling is when you meet someone older than you trying to be "hip" like the teens and young people in their 20s, so they overcompensate by using the "lingo" and trying to act like they know what a Lil Yachty is (Lil Yachty is actually a who, he's a rapper).

Matt: “How’s your day going, Suzie?”

Suzie: “Pretty Gucci. The weekend is going to be lit. Might do something dope. Either way, it’ll be sick.”

Yeah, being older really isn’t too bad after all. I'd rather be getting older than desperately holding on to my youth. They say the older you are, the wiser you are.