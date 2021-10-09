Signs of the seasons

Is fall your favorite season? Are you one who breaks out sweaters and sweat socks like others slip on sandals and sunscreen?

I am probably in the latter category, pining for our sunsets to last a little longer. Yet, it is a blessing to live where Mother Nature paints a different portrait every three months. Not everyone gets to experience her handiwork in the smell of a wood-burning fireplace, a wet snowflake on the face, the electrical hum of a June bug, and the image of a colorful combine at work in a vanilla-brown field.

The season of fall is a likely topic for this column; however, in writing it, the images that have been coming to mind do not represent your traditional seasons.

For instance, my granddaughter is in the first season of life. At three months, she is unpuzzling the world around her. Her eyebrows lift in surprise; she smiles impulsively; and her little mouth opens when she hears the beep, dulup, or gling of a musical toy. She is innocence personified.

I also recall the image of a young boy riding his bike down the sidewalk this past spring. School was out, and his legs, like bent hangers, propelled him forward to where, I wasn’t sure. A ballfield? A friend’s house? The pool?

He personified a season of freedom, that age when we are trusted to venture away from home having mastered the ability to balance on two wheels over curbs and around corners. That season was long ago for me, yet I remember my first banana-seat bike and the adolescent reward of being responsible for myself.

Then, there’s the season of victory. I don’t mean in the traditional sense of tackles and tiebreakers, but more of the personal victories we experience as we become adults. Careers, children, and carving out our own unique accomplishments represent some of the greatest challenges and successes we can know as human beings.

More than one researcher has documented the innate response of raising our arms in a “V” when we sense we have triumphed. Blind athletes, who have never seen such gestures, will instinctively raise their arms in a victory pose after winning a race or competition.

Another touching image is that of holding hands: a father holding his child’s hand when crossing the street; a nurse holding a patient’s hand in lieu of a family member; the elderly couple who walks as if tethered together, afraid to lose the other. Holding hands represents seasons of faithful commitment, unspoken promises, and patience.

A famous passage tells us “there is a time for everything and season for every activity under heaven.”

A time to be born and a time to die,

A time to plant and a time to uproot,

A time to kill and a time to heal,

A time to tear down and a time to build,

A time to weep and a time to laugh,

A time to mourn and a time to dance,

A time to scatter stones and a time to gather them,

A time to embrace and a time to refrain,

A time to search and a time to give up,

A time to keep and a time to throw away,

A time to tear and a time to mend,

A time to be silent and a time to speak,

A time to love and a time to hate,

A time for war and a time for peace.

What season are you in?

As you don your sweaters or anticipate that first snowflake against the face, I hope you also smile impulsively, take the curbs and corners with confidence, raise your arms in victory, and hold onto the ones you love.

Jeanne Schieffer is a published writer, poet and professional communicator with undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of South Dakota and the University of Nebraska - Kearney, respectively. She can be reached at threesidescolumn@gmail.com. Schieffer's column publishes the first Wednesday of every month.

