Six rules to keep Nebraska healthy

At this time, Nebraskans in good health should help these vulnerable populations and take steps to look after their family, friends, and neighbors who may need extra assistance. The leaders of Greeley Care Home and Assisted Living exemplify the spirit of selflessness and sacrifice that’s helping us win the war on the virus. On March 16th, six staff at the Greeley nursing home decided they did not want to risk catching the virus and exposing residents to it. So they moved in to the nursing home. It’s been their home away from home now for a month. Other staff members go home at nights but have chosen not to do any shopping, meal pickup, or trips to the gas station. They’ve asked family and friends to perform these errands so that they do not have to be out in public. I admire their dedicated commitment to the health and well-being of residents at Greeley Care Home and Assisted Living.