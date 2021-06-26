So many special businesses and people here

The Chamber and its various committees are many times the guidance that is there to help accomplish the multiple projects that are going on within our community. It could be the Quality of Life committee that was instrumental in accomplishing our new high school, East-Central Health facility, the YMCA, and the new Library community center. Or it could be the streetscaping committee that heads up the need to beautify the entrance to our city and incorporate it into the renovations that will take place soon on 23rd Street.

Whether it is transportation, housing, business development, employment, or other critical areas, the Chamber tries to identify the need and use its resources to help find solutions.

City government cannot do everything. Our main focus is on providing those essential functions that the residents come to expect and rely on. Roads, sewer and water, police and fire protection. These services, along with an array of amenities, add to the quality of life that Columbus offers. A vital Chamber is essential in helping to fill in and give direction above and beyond the basics.