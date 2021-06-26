So many special businesses and people here

I am often asked, "what is the most enjoyable aspect of being mayor?" Without a doubt, it is being able to celebrate the accomplishments and victories of the City and the area businesses. June has been a revolving door of these wonderful occasions.
These occasions began with an open house of our fantastic fire station. Having moved in a year ago, during COVID, we were robbed of an “official” open house with tours of the facility.
We took care of that from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 13th, when we held an open house. We set up a shuttle to transport people so that we didn’t pack the area with vehicles and thus hinder response if needed.
Equipment was on display and our firefighters were stationed around the equipment and the facility giving tours and explanations. From the beginning to the end, the crowds were good and constant. And there was food - hot dogs provided by the volunteers.
The public was impressed. They saw a facility that was well-designed to serve the community for years to come. They saw an array of equipment used to protect-some of which many didn’t know we had. And the children! We all know kids and fire trucks. Pictures taken everywhere and smiles from ear to ear.
On June 16th, Columbus Hydraulics held its open house. This awesome new facility opened last summer and was another causality of COVID in regards to holding a celebration.
This was their opportunity to showcase their state-of-the-art facility that highlights the ease of the flow of materials from raw materials to end product. A clean and comfortable work environment with highly automated equipment requiring trained and competent employees. Very impressive.
Then on June 17th, Behlen Mfg. Co. held its 85th-anniversary celebration. From the Behlen family, to the Wicks Corp., to the current management team lead by the Raimondo family, Behlen has been a cornerstone of the Columbus industrial community.
I was honored to speak, along with Gov. Pete Ricketts, Sen. Mike Moser, and others all highlighting the special place that Behlen holds in our community and around the state. Facility tours were given, and even with 100-degree-plus temperatures that afternoon, were well received by all in attendance.
On Thursday June 24, we welcomed our newest apartment complex into our community. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at The Flats at 5th. A beautiful complex located next to Menards, when completed, this project will bring 180 units into play. And this complex offers amenities such as a pool, clubhouse and more. A great and needed addition!
Along with celebrating with our community and businesses, I had the opportunity to participate with our Chamber of Commerce during a day of planning. Looking back on what has happened - the good things, the things that can be tweaked, and the things that might have run the course.
The Chamber and its various committees are many times the guidance that is there to help accomplish the multiple projects that are going on within our community. It could be the Quality of Life committee that was instrumental in accomplishing our new high school, East-Central Health facility, the YMCA, and the new Library community center. Or it could be the streetscaping committee that heads up the need to beautify the entrance to our city and incorporate it into the renovations that will take place soon on 23rd Street.
Whether it is transportation, housing, business development, employment, or other critical areas, the Chamber tries to identify the need and use its resources to help find solutions.
City government cannot do everything. Our main focus is on providing those essential functions that the residents come to expect and rely on. Roads, sewer and water, police and fire protection. These services, along with an array of amenities, add to the quality of life that Columbus offers. A vital Chamber is essential in helping to fill in and give direction above and beyond the basics.
What a community we have here in Columbus. New fire and police stations that will serve the public for years to come. An industrial base that is strong, growing, and the envy of every other community in Nebraska. A Chamber of Commerce that tries to work in conjunction with the City to do better/get better.
The following two items say it all!! It was recently announced that a $1,000,000 pledge to the new Library to name the Children’s Room was received from the Virginia Schmid Foundation. And Behlen announced at its 85th-anniversary celebration the donation of $600,000 to the new Early Childhood Development facility. Pretty special!
Next weekend we will reflect on the freedoms that we all enjoy. Without argument we are the most cherished country on earth. We enjoy a way of life full of freedoms that others can only imagine. Are we perfect? No! Must we strive to do better? Yes! But let’s pledge to work together to improve. Let's make America and Columbus an even better place. May you and your families enjoy a safe and happy 4th of July.
Something Good Columbus!
Jim Bulkley is the mayor of Columbus.