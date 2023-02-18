I’ve been fortunate enough to be successful in my career, but a lot of it has to do with the good fortune of who I was surrounded by throughout the years.

Growing up, my parents raised my brother and I to understand the importance of having a strong work ethic. They didn’t really have to say it, as they just showed us day in and day out. My dad traveled for work, yet somehow was always home and making time to do things with us kids. Some of my best memories are shooting hoops on the driveway for hours or playing “Super Mario Bros.” and “GoldenEye” on the various Nintendo consoles.

My mom stayed home with us when we were younger and was an absolute rock star of a stay-at-home parent. As we got older, she went back to the business world and crushed it, but, like my dad, somehow or another was home to make dinner, help with homework and spend time together.

I had other strong influences in my life like my grandparents, as well as my aunts and uncles.

It became clear when I was just a kid that journalism and communications were going to be my career path. My parents recognized I had a natural ability toward writing and communicating things. My mom made it known she thought I could write speeches for mayors and other dignitaries when I got older.

But when I got to the University of Kansas to pursue my degree in the field I aspired to work in, I was on my own. I knew I was going to work hard and accomplish my goals over time, but I wasn’t quite clear about what exactly I wanted to do and how I was going to do it.

I have had editors, publishers, other bosses and numerous college professors who greatly inspired me, took me under their wings and helped me blossom into the leader I strive to be. But there is one person who greatly influenced me as a journalist, leader and overall person who I’ll be indebted to forever: My close friend Darla Slipke Hite.

I met Darla back in 2006 as an entry-level news reporter at the student newspaper, the University Daily Kansan (UDK). She was one of two managing editors at the time who reported to the editor-in-chief. In her role, she was part of the UDK newsroom leadership team. She had news editors who worked with reporters on content.

Yet on my first day, I remember her coming over to introduce herself to me and the other “newbies,” making time to talk with us one-on-one and get to know us. I remember her making time to go over stories with reporters at times purely because she seemed to enjoy it.

There were times I was really pleased with something I wrote and she would come back to me to point out what she loved, but then subtly work in a challenge about how to improve something.

Early on, I’m sure I said something like, “are you serious?” But it didn’t last. I began to relish taking on those challenges and got excited when I came back with something better that I wouldn’t have thought about had she not pointed me in the right direction.

In a lot of ways, Darla was a leader amongst her peers, including me. I always remember her attentively listening to anyone on staff when it came to ideas or even people’s personal issues. She constantly put people first, even when she ascended to editor-in-chief of the paper in a subsequent semester.

But her kindness has never been a weakness. Darla has always been good about gathering the facts and making sound decisions. She made sure everyone knew we could have fun and that there was a place for it, but that we also ALWAYS handled our business and treated one another with respect.

I learned a lot from Darla throughout the years. But the fact of the matter is I’ve never actually told Darla how she has influenced me as a journalist, a leader and a person. I owe a lot of my own leadership and journalism styles to her.

To this day, Darla remains one of the best writers and leaders I’ve come across. I would come across her stories at different major newspapers she worked for over the years and get jealous of the work I was reading. I definitely did my best to pick up the great qualities of her writing and everything else I learned from her.

Yet, what I’m most thankful for is that she is one of my greatest friends.

I remember walking down Mass Street together with our friends in Lawrence, Kansas, in 2008 after KU men’s basketball defeated North Carolina in the Final Four to earn a spot in the National Championship game, those times in the UDK newsroom or the one time we were walking to a class on campus and I slipped on ice and went down a series of steps.

I also remember helping her pack up after college graduation so she could drive home to the East Coast, only to have to go pick her up on the side of the highway after things fell off her car shortly after she left. At the time, it was terrible. Maybe now we laugh about it.

We’ve had a lot of great memories and even some unfortunate ones.

This woman is the godmother of my daughter. She was the first person to call me outside of family after my mom died in 2013. We were at each other’s weddings; we’ve somehow remained in regular contact despite living in different parts of the country and raising our families.

I’ve always heard that over time you're left with family and some really close friends. Your once massive friend group dwindles as you get older because people grow apart as the responsibilities that come with adulthood sink in.

But I’m confident Darla and her husband will be close friends, like family, for life.

I say all this because I’ve started a new professional chapter as the public communications manager for the City of Columbus. There’s no guarantee and probably won't be necessary, but maybe Mayor Jim Bulkley or other government officials will one day have me help them with an address and I can check that off the list of things I aspired to do for my Mom.

If and when it does, it’s people like Darla who had and continue to have a profound impact on me and who helped make it possible. Cheers to you, Darla.