Some days you just don't forget

We all have vivid memories of where we were and what we were doing when important personal milestones were reached or significant events in history occurred.

My Noni used to always tell the story of what she was doing and where she was when President John F. Kennedy was shot and killed on Nov. 22, 1963, in downtown Dallas. She lived outside the city at the time, and even 50 years later, would firmly state she knew she wanted out of Texas at that moment.

I’ve come across so many people who can tell me exact details when big events have transpired. My grandparents had those stories, my aunts, my uncles, my parents and the countless veterans and other people I’ve been fortunate to interview throughout the years.

For me, Sept. 11, 2001, will forever be one of those days. I was a sophomore in high school at Blue Valley West in Overland Park, Kansas, walking into my American history class. We had been planning to take an exam, but instead our teacher had CNN on the TV and told us we were going to witness history firsthand after informing us of the terrorist attacks in New York City.

Almost 3,000 people were killed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, according to history.com, and it triggered major American initiatives to combat terrorism. That day changed the world for everybody.

Fast forward 21 years later, I have a new perspective on things having kids of my own. Instead of being the one hearing about what it was like to be around during certain events, I’m the one sharing with my own children what that day was like as they learn about it in history class. It's still a bit strange for me when they talk about how they're reading and talking about it in class.

That was a scary day. Lives were lost and there was a ton of uncertainty. I’m not sure anyone knew exactly what would happen.

If you want to reflect on this day, I’d encourage you to stop by the Andrew Jackson Higgins National Memorial in south Columbus this weekend. When I first moved here, longtime resident Dennis Hirschbrunner filled me in on all of the little details of the area one might not realize.

He and his business helped secure pieces of steel from the World Trade Center that were in a junkyard, and with help, had them transported here. A large bronzed Freedom Eagle with a wingspan of 8 feet now towers over the World Trade Center steel sculpture to symbolize that terrorists can’t destroy freedom. It’s a gem of the community.

Here’s hoping no matter how many years go by, we never forget to remember what happened on 9/11/2001, and we ALWAYS appreciate the freedom we are afforded in this country.

Oh, and Go Chiefs! (The NFL regular season has officially started!)