Swimming pools are like a haven for kids.

When you’re a kid, going to the pool is all that. Summer is out and you get to go to the community pool with your friends, or you’re on family vacation and your first instinct is to find out if the hotel has a pool. And let’s be honest, it doesn’t matter what it looks like or how big the pool actually is when you get to it. All you know is that you’re about to swim your heart out and do tons of cannonballs into the water or see who can hold their breath the longest for the ultimate bragging rights.

As a kid, most of us spent hours in the pool no matter how blazin' hot the sun was on a given day (assuming it was an outdoor pool).

My family and I recently returned from vacation in Texas, where we visited family and, of course, spent plenty of time by my Dad’s pool (in Texas, because of how hot it gets, I am pretty sure it’s an unspoken rule that all residents have to have a pool in their backyard). My two young kids love the water. We’ve been making this trip for years each summer now, and long before we even arrive in Dallas, they’re asking, “when can we swim?”

Pools are a great way to teach kids how to swim and be safe around water. Swimming is also a great form of exercise.

But there are lots of benefits to pools beyond those. Personally, I love that pools are a great form of entertainment for kids and an awesome way for families to spend quality time together. My family had a blast, spending hours each day in the water shooting hoops, partaking in squirt blaster fights or just floating around.

The week was capped off with “Papa” Lindberg cannonballing into the water in his clothes and splashing the kids in a major way. My kids were absolutely exhausted when it was time to go to sleep each night (OK, I also was really tired).

We don’t have our own pool here in Nebraska, but I am very thankful we have great aquatic amenities in town, including the City’s Aquatic Center and the fantastic Pawnee Plunge.

I recently wrote a profile that’s on the City’s and Telegram's websites about City Aquatics Coordinator Joe Krepel. I spent several hours with Krepel as he showed off the Plunge, talked about his team, the City’s facilities and his love for working with the community and being around the water. He’s a super-inspiring guy, and he and his team work extremely hard to make sure the Plunge and Aquatic Center are in top shape for people to enjoy.

On that day, just watching all the kids and adults at the Plunge go down the slides, ride the FlowRider surf simulator and float down the lazy river made me smile. That’s what summer is all about.

Remember, you’re only one swim away from a good mood.