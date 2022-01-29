State of the City

It is customary that at the beginning of each new year a report is given to our citizens about the condition of our City, highlight what has taken place in the past 12 months and give an indication of what is on the horizon the next 12 months.

2021 was a year unlike any other. Most of our country struggled with the effects of COVID-19. Battles over masks, vaccinations, school closings, business closings. And although Columbus saw some of all of these, we did not let any of them consume us.

We worked though the multiple stages of COVID and did what we do best -- we took care of ourselves and our neighbors. Many were vaccinated, schools opened with workable restrictions, businesses adjusted to accommodate workers and the public. Most of us have accepted the situation and done our best to live our lives in productive fashion.

Our resiliency is amazing. As those around the country and in many part of Nebraska struggled, but our community grew. The recently complete 2020 census tells the story. Columbus’s growth of 8.7% in the past 10 years is the greatest of any community outside of the eastern corridor (Omaha/Lincoln I-80 corridor). Our growth outpaced neighboring Norfolk and Fremont.

Columbus grows because we have jobs. Our industrial base is strong. Our core employers have not only maintained their employment but many of them have expanded. BD Medical addressing all of the needs brought on by COVID. Behlen, Camaco, Columbus Hydraulics, Vishay and many others all constantly looking to add employees.

The demand continues to grow for skilled workers to come out of our school systems. CPS (Columbus Public School) with their state of the art STEM program is being emulated across the state. Lakeview and Scotus building their similar programs to address the needs. CCC (Central Community College) expanding and incorporating more programming into their curriculum to address current needs. Partnering with CCH (Columbus Community Hospital) on nursing is just the latest example of working together.

In an effort to support the growth in our community we have made inroads in our housing needs. Over 300 doors were opened this past years. That’s in comparison to an average of 70 new doors in previous years. Our attention to the need for affordable housing is starting to pay off. More apartments,

duplexes, townhomes and single family starts. As people come to town to work they NEED affordable housing.

To accommodate our new housing additions and to upgrade and expand the needs of our existing infrastructure we are constantly improving services. Continuing to put the safety and well being of our citizens first, we strive to staff the needs of our police and fire departments. Personnel, equipment needs and facilities are all addressed as needed. Point in fact-our recent additions of the new police and fire facilities. And let’s not forget the recent budgeting for the upgrade/expansion of the Charlie Louis Station.

New roads around our city. The new infrastructure into the Farm View addition and the Frontier addition. Along with the redoing of 48th Avenue from the Parkway to 38th Street and the completion of 15th Street. New lift stations and our infrastructure that handles water, waste water, stormwater all in place. The recent completion of our addition to our waste water treatment plant -- $14,000,000 -- that will handle the needs of our growing community for years to come.

Continued growth and upgrades to our many amenities. With the assistance of FEMA the rebuild of the flood damaged Quail Run golf course is complete. Given some springtime conditioning it should be ready for play in early summer. Maintaining and adding needed items to our ball fields, soccer fields, tennis courts. Updating the Plunge and keeping it a destination. Our walking trails and massive green space that we refer to as parks.

We have worked hard to make downtown a destination. Working in conjunction with with a vibrant group of downtown businesses we are trying new things. The establishment of an “entertainment district” as a vehicle to attract people to come down and stay. We have a core of stores, boutiques, bars and restaurants that are the beginning of what we think is more to come.

And all of this downtown activity is happening within view of construction of our new community center. This facility will house our library, culture arts center, community rooms, coffee shop and city hall. It will become the new cornerstone of downtown. And we can all watch as the construction progresses.

As we move into 2022 the challenges are great. But we have a head start on almost every challenge that we will face because we are coming off of a good 2021. And our successes will help us move forward.

We will be receiving ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding. This comes with multiple strings attached and we must use it wisely. We must make sure we use this for one time needs and not items that require continued funding. If continued funding was required we would be simply be imposing budget mandates and burdens on future councils. Water and sewer infrastructure improvements are good uses for these funds and that is where we will direct their use.

We must continue to work on affordable housing. Yes, we are making headway, but we are so far behind we cannot rest on our success. The opening of over 300 doors in 2021 is now a goal we need to shoot for every year. We will continue to work with Northeast Nebraska, the state and all agencies that can offer assistance in this area.

Job growth must continue. All of our educational institutions must work together with our industrial base to develop workers that fit the current needs of their work place. The City will continue to assist this effort where we can.

We must continue to excite young people to come to Columbus. We must continue to look at what is important to them. What do they want in their community so when they are done working they will enjoy, play and raise their families here. What amenities do we have? What needs to be improved? What needs to be added?

I believe we have a good base for the basic amenities that we enjoy. But I believe we need more. The time is right to look at our needs and develop a strategy to implement a plan. A plan that will look at the needs, the possible partners, the funding and the maintaining of future needs for amenities that will allow us to compete. The City has just launched a survey to kick off a process of assessing and improving the amenities offered by the City. You can access this survey at the City’s website or Facebook page.

At the same time we need to be excited about another new addition to our community. The field house being built by CCH. An addition that comes at no taxpayer expense. This 220,000 square foot facility will be like no other in our multi-state area. Offering wellness opportunity and being a game changer for Columbus.

Speaking of game changers 2022 can’t be looked at without a mention of the coming horse race track and casino. Although few details have been released yet we know that this new addition to Columbus is looking at developing the Wishbone property on the west edge of town. We expect details to be coming before us very soon. I’m excited about seeing the old Wishbone property razed making way for something new that will welcome travelers from the west.

So as we move forward into 2022 I do so with excitement. I am excited about all that we have accomplished this past year. I am excited about working with a council that looks at the issues and works to find solutions that fit the entire community. I am excited about working with a great staff, a staff that takes the direction of the council and works diligently to implement the policies. A staff that always has the best interest of Columbus in mind.

The condition of our City is good. I’m excited about being your mayor.

2022 -- bring it on!

Jim Bulkley is the mayor of Columbus.

