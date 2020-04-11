Stay home, stay healthy, stay connected

Over the weekend, President Trump approved the State’s request for federal assistance by declaring a major disaster in Nebraska. This decision will enable the State and local governments to tap into federal funds as we work together to protect Nebraskans from the virus.

Additionally, I’m thankful to Nebraska’s federal delegation and the Trump Administration for passing a $2.2 trillion stimulus package (the CARES Act) to aid Americans who’ve been affected by the pandemic. I encourage our state’s businesses to take advantage of the payroll tax deferment, tax credits, emergency grants, and disaster loans included in the stimulus. Many of these benefits are available to self-employed Nebraskans as well. For advice on applying for assistance, please visit the Nebraska Department of Economic Development’s (DED’s) COVID-19 webpage: opportunity.nebraska.gov/nded-covid19. You can also call DED’s business support line at 800-426-6505. The Small Business Administration (SBA) is available to help as well. Visit sba.gov or call the Nebraska District Office at 402-221-4691 for assistance.