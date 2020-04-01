Staying ahead of the curve

Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) continues to spread across the country, and here in Nebraska, it has been spreading across the state. Nebraskans have been preparing themselves to meet the challenge, and are working together to win the war against the virus. Even so, COVID-19 has not yet reached its peak in the United States, and the month of April will be a critical thirty days in our fight against it. Now more than ever, every one of us needs to practice good hygiene, avoid large gatherings, and maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from other people whenever possible in public, at home, and at work.

Over the weekend, President Donald J. Trump extended the federal 10-person social distancing limitation until April 30th for the entire country. This is a prudent decision to protect the public, and we are extending our statewide social distancing restrictions through April 30th as well.

In Nebraska, we continue to have two sets of State-issued social distancing restrictions. The entire state must abide by guidance to limit social gatherings to ten people. For counties that are not covered by a Directed Health Measure (DHM), restaurants and bars can have up to ten patrons—although they are encouraged to transition to takeout, curbside, or delivery services.