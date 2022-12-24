Stepping up in Columbus

As many of you might know after serving two terms (eight years) as a city councilman, Dennis Kresha decided not to run for reelection. At our last meeting in November, we thanked Dennis for his service and honored him with a proclamation that was read at the meeting. Thank you, Dennis, for your time and dedication to serving our community - we truly appreciated your service.

At our Dec. 5 council meeting we swore in the newly elected members of the city council. This included the three re-elected members (council members Jablonski, Roth, and Augustine-Schulte) along with newly elected member Katherine (Kat) Lopez.

It was truly exciting to have Katherine (Kat) join our council. This young women of Hispanic heritage brings a much needed demographic to our council. As the diversity of our community continues to grow our leadership groups must work to be representative of this. It was also great to see the excitement that this new position meant to Kat. Her family and friend were all in attendance to share in the moment.

Much work continues to improve the amenities that are available to the public. Our parks, walking trails, ball fields, soccer fields, swimming facilities, golf courses, tennis courts, and more are so important. As our community grows so must our parks and green space. And we constantly are looking at what can we do and what is needed.

We recently cut the ribbon on a new all inclusive swing that was installed at Sunset Park. This park, located next to Lake Ester and just west of the YMCA, had some playground equipment. But some saw the need for some all inclusive equipment that could make the park accessible to everyone. The Columbus Board of Realtors took on this challenge and this swing was the result.

Again, I am amazed at how our community and different groups and organizations step up when a need is identified. And then they just go about taking care of that need. Awesome!

Continuing with this discussion about parks and amenities we have been spending a lot of energy trying to identify the needs for our park and recreation department today and in the future. The point is there is an unlimited list of needs and wants. But the reality is that budget constraints limit our ability. So we must put together those needs and prioritize them so that we can address our needs in a methodical manner.

We recently brought the Park Board together along with a few council members to discuss this very process. With the help of a facilitator the group worked on a vision for the future of our parks and rec program. This included what is needed along with a priority list so that staff can move forward with projects. And when we have a prioritized list the public can better understand the reasoning behind why things are being done in a certain way.

This is exactly the type of planning that goes on in other city departments - take street repairs as an example. The city maintains a list of needed street repairs that is prioritized and updated every year as projects are completed and new ones are added. This allows for staff to know what budgeted dollars can cover and what can get done. And adjustments can be made accordingly.

Whether we are repairing streets or repairing tennis courts or turfing a field, all of this cost money and must be planned out. The better the planning process the more efficient staff can be in accomplishing the goals. The more planning we can put into all city activities, the more transparent we can be to our citizens.

Does this mean everyone will get what they want? No! As mentioned earlier budget constraints are real and with this in mind wise decisions need to be made. But our intent is to inform the public so that people become aware of the process and can understand that there is a method to what we want to do. Stay tune for more specifics.

I’ve mentioned it many times but one of Columbus’s greatest assets is Columbus Community College (CCC). On Nov. 29, they held a ribbon cutting event to officially open their newest addition - The Center for Science and Technology. This was the result of the collaboration of the CCC Board, the CCC Foundation, and Columbus Community Hospital.

This $14 million dollar addition takes a back seat to no one. There is not a building on any other Nebraska campus that offers anything that this facility doesn’t offer. It is truly amazing. And this sits right in our backyard. How lucky we are!

We took time last month to host Gov. Ricketts and say thank you for his service to Nebraska and specifically to our community. With the governor’s help we worked though the historic floods of 2019 and he helped steer us during the early days of the pandemic. From my perspective as mayor, I can tell you that he was always accessible. And when an issue was raised that pertained to Columbus he truly had interest in helping. We also took this opportunity to congratulate Governor-elect Pillen and wished him luck.

I often hear the moans and groans about city workers. The stereotypical comments about three doing the job of two, or how many people does it take to fix that pothole? It is easy to complain and the truth be told most who complain don’t know any better. But they make noise and people listen. They do not realize that based on population per employee Columbus gets more done with less employees than any of our sister communities.

Those same people that complain never say anything about the snowplow driver that starts plowing at 4 a.m. Or the water and waste water workers that make sure your city services are functioning. Or the police and fire/rescue personnel or communications employees that maintain 24/7/365 services. On a recent Sunday morning we had a water line break just west of the Husker House. Here they were at 7 a.m. on a Sunday morning-backhoe, vac truck, dump truck, and employees digging and repairing to address the issue and making sure the neighborhood returned to normal as soon as possible. To those employees I say THANK YOU!

I hope that everyone enjoys the holiday season. If you are traveling stay safe. And please remember - “Jesus is the reason for the season!” Merry Christmas.

Something Good Columbus!

Jim Bulkley is the mayor of Columbus.