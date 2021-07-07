The picnic table is one of the most iconic symbols of summer. For me, there is an emotional connection to a splinter-prone, plywood table with peeling paint. Its months of isolation can easily be masked when set for a king’s banquet of hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans, watermelon, or whatever dishes your monarchy enjoys.
The picnic table is an American creation and a place of familiarity which, like most tables, connects us to something bigger than ourselves. Designed to improve the experience of eating on a blanket, the picnic table represents simplicity and unites us with nature; yet it also makes what is traditionally a private event, public.
Similarly, the kitchen table – once home to more personal gatherings of a neighborly cup of coffee, board games, and dinner conversations over “what happened at school today?” – has literally become the office, classroom, and pew. We can connect to the outside world from our captain chairs, yet I personally enjoy the energy that accompanies togetherness, eye contact, contagious laughter, clinking dishes, and the solace of holding hands in table prayer.
Some of the best movie scenes take place at dinner tables. One of my favorites is "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation" when the turkey inflates, there’s cat chow in the Jell-O, and Aunt Bethany says the Pledge of Allegiance. Jack Dawson, in the dinner scene of "Titanic," demonstrates how to hold one’s own when others think themselves better. Robin Williams in "Mrs. Doubtfire" comically cavorts between two tables at a restaurant, only to unwittingly reveal his identity and his deceit. Such table settings teach us about ourselves.
Other tables give opportunities to learn about the world.
A coffee table, often littered with news magazines and pop culture tabloids, is best when it holds a hard-cover picture book of landscapes, cities, and people from around the globe. I have learned about Broadway, the Egyptian Pyramids, the Sandhills, an African village, and the Grand Canyon while waiting to get my teeth cleaned or temperature checked. There is something relaxing about setting aside my cell phone to thumb through a picture-laden publication, imagining I am the one taking the photos.
Don’t get me wrong. A coffee table also makes a great footrest, remote holder, and shin bruiser. But its primary purposes of providing convenient access to knowledge and a peaceful place to set a beverage, (coffee or not), are too-often underestimated.
Speaking of multi-purposes, I know a couple that likes to give a card table with chairs as a wedding gift, and what a terrific gift it is! A card table is not only for playing cards. For some newlyweds, it may be their first kitchen table. Then, it becomes the kids' table at family gatherings, a blanket tent for sleepovers, a picture table at graduations, punch table for wedding showers, and a place for jigsaw puzzles when the grandkids come over.
We can drink table wine while throwing table scraps to the dog. And although I have stood before many a board room table, my favorite seat is at the breakfast table.
We can set the table, clear the table, turn the table, do things under the table, and lay our cards on the table. We craft with a table saw, measure with a tablespoon, and scan through a table of contents. We can even table a decision.
I must admit, I don’t remember many of the symbols on the periodic table which hung in my 11th-grade science room, but I like sitting at a corner table so as to get a good view of the room.
I just pray that one day, when my time is done and my words have withered away like paint on a picnic table, I will have a place at the best table of them all, enjoying a delicious supper of bread and wine with someone who knows a thing or two about bringing people together and connecting us to things bigger than ourselves.
Jeanne Schieffer is a published writer, poet and professional communicator with undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of South Dakota and the University of Nebraska - Kearney, respectively. She can be reached at threesidescolumn@gmail.com. Schieffer's column publishes the first Wednesday of every month.