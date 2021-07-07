Table settings

The picnic table is one of the most iconic symbols of summer. For me, there is an emotional connection to a splinter-prone, plywood table with peeling paint. Its months of isolation can easily be masked when set for a king’s banquet of hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans, watermelon, or whatever dishes your monarchy enjoys.

The picnic table is an American creation and a place of familiarity which, like most tables, connects us to something bigger than ourselves. Designed to improve the experience of eating on a blanket, the picnic table represents simplicity and unites us with nature; yet it also makes what is traditionally a private event, public.

Similarly, the kitchen table – once home to more personal gatherings of a neighborly cup of coffee, board games, and dinner conversations over “what happened at school today?” – has literally become the office, classroom, and pew. We can connect to the outside world from our captain chairs, yet I personally enjoy the energy that accompanies togetherness, eye contact, contagious laughter, clinking dishes, and the solace of holding hands in table prayer.