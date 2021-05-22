It needs to be publicly shamed and punished by the free world for its human rights violations, and the NBA and its players have the power to do both – if they can find the courage.

Many of the NBA’s players have spent the last few years taking a knee during the National Anthem to protest what they perceive to be America’s systemic racism and the mistreatment of blacks and other minorities by police.

Fine. That’s their right. Peaceful protest is part of what America is all about.

But while they’ve taken a knee for George Floyd and against America, the players just take the money from China.

They’ve turned a blind eye to the genocide of Muslims, the arrests and disappearances of its whistle-blowers and its crackdown on the people of Hong Kong – and just take the money from China.

The NBA and the players talk big about justice, but they’re all about the money. They’re not about to hurt their bottom lines by taking a knee against China.

You might say that when it comes to China the NBA and the players don’t go for the gold, they go for the green.

Michael Reagan is the son of President Ronald Reagan, a political consultant, and the author of “Lessons My Father Taught Me: The Strength, Integrity, and Faith of Ronald Reagan.” Visit his websites at www.reagan.com and www.michaelereagan.com.

