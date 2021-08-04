Taking action to stop 30 x 30

This last item is especially important. Government agencies and land trusts have long sought to convince landholders to enter into conservation easements. These are contracts that restrict development on land for conservation purposes. When a landowner enters into an easement, they are surrendering a portion of their private property rights to a third party, which is typically the federal government or a land trust. In Nebraska, conservation easements are perpetual unless the contract specifies otherwise. Once the contract is signed, future generations cannot go back and reconsider whether land should remain under restriction.

It’s critical for Nebraskans to understand the tax consequences of conservation easements because they are expected to play a significant role in the Biden Administration’s quest for 30 x 30. At my direction, NDOR’s Property Assessment Division analyzed properties in Nebraska with Wetlands Reserve Program (WRP) conservation easements. The NDOR analysis showed that these lands, on average, lost 59% of their taxable property value. As some land loses value and pays less in property taxes, everyone else in the area has to pay more in taxes to repair roads, fix bridges, and fund schools. Furthermore, the federal government doesn’t pay taxes on property it holds. In 2020, the Department of Interior made payments averaging $2.50 per acre in lieu of taxes—a bargain compared to what private landowners pay.