Taking personal responsibility

President Biden’s vaccine mandate contradicts his previous statements and undermines trust in his administration. In December 2020, he said “I don't think [the vaccine] should be mandatory. I wouldn't demand it to be mandatory.” In July, the President’s press secretary, Jen Psaki, said vaccine mandates are “not the role of the federal government.” Chief Medical Advisor to the President, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has also flip-flopped on vaccine mandates. Last month, he said, “I feel that we should not have central [vaccine] mandates from the federal government.” He also is on record as saying, “I don't see [a vaccine mandate] on a national level merely because of all the situations you have upon encroaching upon a person's freedom to make their own choice of their own health.” These about-faces have caused many people around the country to distrust political leaders and public health officials.

We must also consider that it takes time to educate the public. A typical vaccine can take up to 10–15 years to develop. While it was an amazing scientific feat to develop this vaccine in under a year, people need to be able to digest information about it. For example, it’s not yet clear how natural immunity from prior infection compares to vaccine immunity. Some who have already been infected want to learn more before being vaccinated. Others are uncertain how vaccination may affect an existing health condition. As the information on vaccines disseminates, it’s going to take time to give people the level of comfort they need to get vaccinated. It’s wrong for government to threaten Americans with the loss of their job if they don’t want to get vaccinated.