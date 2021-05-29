Teamwork made school year successful

But you know what? Most importantly, our youth got to go to school. They got to interact with their friends and other kids their age, they got to meet their teachers, go on field trips, participate in sports, band and other extracurricular activities, they got to play outside at recess, have hot lunch, come home excited and tell their families about their days, do homework specifically for home rather than do all of school at home, and seniors got to experience prom and graduation ceremonies.

Kids got to experience K-12 education like normal children – an experience we all took for granted for decades and generations. They also did it all while wearing masks and following all the COVID-19 protocols without complaint. They adapted well and should be applauded for that.

As we get ready to launch into summer, we can rest easy knowing our school districts have already announced plans for the 2021-2022 school year to feel like it was in the past – normal. COVID-19 restrictions are loosening up now that more people are getting vaccinated. Leadership is not about doing what pleases everyone, but our education leaders had to make tough decisions in unprecedented times by scrutinizing all the information available, utilizing their expertise and doing what they felt was best for their students and staff. That’s leadership.

Let’s be sure to thank our Columbus kids, teachers, educators and administrators for doing their part and making it through a wild year so that students could learn in the place they’ve always done it best – in the classroom – not on Zoom.

