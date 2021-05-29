Teamwork made school year successful

The first full academic year under the COVID-19 pandemic has come to a tumultuous close around the country, though Columbus area residents should be feeling very thankful things were rather quiet here.
Unlike millions of other children across the United States, Columbus area kids, teachers and others in education weren’t forced to substitute the classroom for remote learning this this school year, and parents didn’t have to learn to be extraordinarily patient while our youth figured out that lifestyle.
While remote learning and technology offer great benefits, kids lose out on social skills when they don’t get to have direct interactions with their peers and teachers. Plus, remote learning requires a lot of discipline. Kids who aren’t naturally motivated might find it hard to learn and stay on top of their work without a solid routine and schedule, according to Hunnington Learning Center.
Millions of kids across the country have yet to set foot back into a classroom since the COVID-19 pandemic got underway in March 2020, but in Columbus, our kids were much more fortunate. Leaders of Columbus’ three largest school districts buckled down and all of the teachers stepped up to the plate so that kids could return to class last fall. They ultimately all finished the year without any major hiccups.
Yes, there were changes. There were mask mandates, social distancing practiced, lots of handwashing and sanitizer. Our school officials had to deal with unruly parents who complained about kids having to return to class in the fall, then hear from parents who thought COVID-19 safety precautions were over the top. There was no pleasing everybody.
But you know what? Most importantly, our youth got to go to school. They got to interact with their friends and other kids their age, they got to meet their teachers, go on field trips, participate in sports, band and other extracurricular activities, they got to play outside at recess, have hot lunch, come home excited and tell their families about their days, do homework specifically for home rather than do all of school at home, and seniors got to experience prom and graduation ceremonies.
Kids got to experience K-12 education like normal children – an experience we all took for granted for decades and generations. They also did it all while wearing masks and following all the COVID-19 protocols without complaint. They adapted well and should be applauded for that.
As we get ready to launch into summer, we can rest easy knowing our school districts have already announced plans for the 2021-2022 school year to feel like it was in the past – normal. COVID-19 restrictions are loosening up now that more people are getting vaccinated. Leadership is not about doing what pleases everyone, but our education leaders had to make tough decisions in unprecedented times by scrutinizing all the information available, utilizing their expertise and doing what they felt was best for their students and staff. That’s leadership.
Let’s be sure to thank our Columbus kids, teachers, educators and administrators for doing their part and making it through a wild year so that students could learn in the place they’ve always done it best – in the classroom – not on Zoom.