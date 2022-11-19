Thanks for the memories

Earlier this week, I received the news that my Grandma Graham was moved into hospice care.

She may sound familiar as I wrote about her earlier this year in a previous column.

This update hit me hard as I grew closer to her in the last nine years. She’s my late mom’s mother, and they were close. They spoke almost every day. So when my mother passed away, I just made a point to call Grandma Graham at least once a week. Sometimes it was more.

She would give me updates about her retirement community, what she liked and disliked, what she had for dinner, what book she was reading at time, occasionally about the Chicago Bears and more. I often heard a lot of the same stories, but it was always fun to hear them told slightly differently each time.

Grandma Graham is my last surviving grandparent. Making it harder is that I lost my Noni and Papa (my dad’s parents) the week of Thanksgiving in previous, separate years.

As I finish this column Thursday night, Grandma Graham is still fighting. I’ll admit that when I first heard about her decline this week, I was a bit frustrated and wondered why it was happening. I wished I had called her more frequently in the last month, as I had gotten busy with different things and made excuses.

But then it hit me: I’m actually quite lucky. All four of grandparents were part of my life all through my childhood whereas there are many who lose their grandparents very early in life or never get to know them at all.

I’m thankful for all the times I got to walk the beach of Lake Michigan with my Grandpa Graham as a child, our fishing trips and laughs.

I’m thankful for the nights I got to spend with Papa watching VHS tapes of “The Dream Team” in action at the 1992 Olympics, his “noogies” that I swear burned my scalp and that time he took me on a hunt for an amazing record store in Northern California.

I’m thankful that I grew extremely close to both my grandmothers (Grandma Graham and Noni) in the last 12 years, having long phone conversations with them every week, hearing their advice, their takes on the world and more.

I’m not sure what will happen with Grandma Graham, but I’m thankful for her and all of my grandparents for influencing me throughout the years.

And I’m thankful knowing that if my Grandma Graham can no longer be here, she will be happily reunited in Heaven with my grandpa and mom.

When I was a kid and went to her house, all of us grandkids were treated to a Dairy Queen Dilly Bar. You could always count on Grandma Graham to have them stockpiled in the freezer.

It’s expected to be cold out this weekend, but a Dilly Bar may need to be on my menu in her honor.

Happy Thanksgiving to all!