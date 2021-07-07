The arc of justice bends for Bill Cosby

“Evil may so shape events that Caesar will occupy a palace and Christ a cross, but that same Christ will rise up and split history into A.D. and B.C., so that even the life of Caesar must be dated by his name. Yes, ‘the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.’”

That’s a quote from Martin Luther King Jr. It’s comforting to those who believe that, if you wait long enough, you will be vindicated. Those who seek immediate justice, however, reject the notion that you must wait to have your name cleared, your goods returned to you, your convictions erased.

Bill Cosby might fall into the latter group, given his advanced age and limited time on earth. Still, I think anyone who has observed his calvary over the past few years would be right in thinking that just now, he’s glad that the arc bent in his direction.

Or in words less eloquent, but more accurate: better late than never.