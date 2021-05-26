The end of Roe vs Wade?

Up until now, the justices have been fairly squeamish when it came to this volatile issue. While they were willing to deal with some of the tangential issues – like how far away protestors had to stay from abortion clinics and what kind of certification abortionists needed to perform the procedure – they tried to steer clear of actual bans.

The last time the Supreme Court ruled on abortion was last year, when a majority that included Chief Justice Roberts struck down a Louisiana law that required abortion doctors to have admitting privileges at local hospitals. Abortion advocates did the usual “sky is falling” theatrics at the possibility that some clinics would have to close, but the ultimate decision didn’t address the legality of abortion itself.

This time, it’s different.

In the first place, the Mississippi law doesn’t just limit who can perform an abortion. It limits who can have an abortion. If a woman is over 15 weeks pregnant and doesn’t fall into the very narrow exceptions of fetal abnormalities or medical emergencies, she can’t have an abortion. This is a direct hit on Roe’s holding that a woman has a fundamental right to an abortion, even in the last months.

This could be the thing pro-life activists and those of us who honor the integrity of the Constitution have been waiting for.