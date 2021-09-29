The future of ag

In March 2020, like so many other businesses across the country, Mac’s Creek Winery in Lexington was forced to shut their tasting room’s doors. But instead of giving up, they began hosting virtual tastings on Facebook Live, inviting people to enjoy their Nebraska-made wines at home.

Their livestreams soon grew to reach thousands of people across Nebraska and beyond, earning them a mention from HGTV and an award for Best Virtual Event from the Nebraska Tourism Industry. When I visited Mac’s Creek earlier this year, I saw firsthand how they were able to turn the adversity of the pandemic to their advantage. But almost a decade ago, they adapted to an even greater challenge that nearly wiped out their entire business.

In 2013, herbicide drift from nearby farms killed off nearly all of their 4,000 grapevines. They lost years of hard work and more than a million dollars in potential sales. In the aftermath, just as they did during the pandemic, they turned to innovative new technologies to protect their life’s work.

Mac’s Creek invested in specialized drones, which can help them watch for early signs of herbicide drift and stop it before it even starts. They haven’t suffered another setback since.