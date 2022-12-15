Doris Lessing won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2007 at the age of eighty-eight. To date, she is still the oldest recipient of this prize, and she is one of only seventeen women to have received it – there have been 119 individual laureates of literature since the prize’s inception in 1901. (Visit nobelprize.org to learn more.)

As I attempt to make my way through as many classics and award-winning older books as possible, I thought it was time to tackle what is perhaps Lessing’s best-known novel, “The Golden Notebook.” I bought it years ago and tried reading it then, but its complexity overwhelmed me, and I gave up. After choosing it for my December reading, I decided to approach it in a different way.

Some books need to be read and understood within the historical perspective in which they were written. “The Golden Notebook” is one of those books. They also need to be read with an understanding of the author’s philosophy, upbringing, political bent, gender, nationality, etc. Again, “The Golden Notebook” is one of those books. The book was published in 1962, but much of its story takes place in the 1950s, so a basic understanding of the political and cultural perspectives of that time was useful to my understanding of the story.

Thus, I did some preliminary research; while I don’t give a lot of credence to Wikipedia, it helps a person garner a general understanding of things, and it was especially useful in spelling out the themes of each of the five colored notebooks used throughout the novel. I also read many reviews on Goodreads, and I read and watched interviews involving Lessing herself. Then, before I began reading the actual novel, I read the two introductions contained in my copy – both were written by Lessing, one in 1993 and the other in 1971.

After doing all that pre-reading work, the reading of the novel progressed much more smoothly, but it was still a difficult book. This was due to its length (my copy has 640 pages); to the long, unbroken sections that made it hard to put down and then pick up easily again; to the divisive themes of politics (specifically communism), race and racism, social status inequalities, sexism and sexuality, relationships, the subjectivity of memory, mental breakdowns and suicidal thoughts, and many others; but it was especially due to its structure.

Going into a reading of “The Golden Notebook,” you must know that you are reading four different parts of Anna Wulf’s personality and fragile psyche. This doesn’t get explained until very far into the novel – page 455 in my copy – so I was glad I knew this prior to reading the story. The golden notebook doesn’t appear until the last fourth of the book, and it’s a culmination or synthesis of the other four notebooks.

Anna summarizes her four notebooks like this: “I keep four notebooks, a black notebook, which is to do with Anna Wulf the writer; a red notebook, concerned with politics; a yellow notebook, in which I make stories out of my experience; and a blue notebook which tries to be a diary.” If you keep that information handy as you read the novel, it will help you make more sense out of a difficult read.

Don’t shy away from hard reads – go into them as prepared as possible. If you don’t feel up to this novel, though, Lessing wrote about 50 books in her lifetime, so choose another and pay literary homage to the oldest Nobel laureate of literature.

Contact Tammy Marshall at tamreader@gmail.com.

Next month’s reading selection is “Hard Times” by Charles Dickens.