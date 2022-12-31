The little things

Not that long ago I was on a quest to find the holiday cookie dough so that my young daughter and I could do some baking together. The only problem was I couldn’t find the dough.

I checked the freezer, the fridge and even our deep freezer in the garage. I spent about 30 minutes searching, I took everything out of the freezers and reorganized, but found nothing.

So, I called my wife and asked her if she knew where I could find it.

“In the deep freezer,” she assured me.

“Nope. I checked there repeatedly,” I replied.

“Matt, it’s in there,” she said.

“I pulled everything out of the deep freezer and reorganized. It’s not in there,” I stressed.

So about an hour later she got back home and came in the door.

“I found the cookie dough,” she announced.

Baffled, I ran over to the garage door.

“Where?!” I asked.

We walked over to the deep freezer and she pointed down inside it.

“Right there,” she told me. “I told you.”

“No! No! No!” I said. “I’m telling you it wasn’t there! I am telling you right now I pulled everything out of this thing and it wasn’t there. I must have missed it when I reorganized.”

Rightfully so, she laughed quite a bit. I also had a good laugh.

My wife and I have this ongoing joke about how she knows where everything is at all times, while I can’t seem to find anything. She can ask me for a bowl or something out of the pantry and I can’t find it. But she’ll find it in 10 seconds.

Here are a few differences I’m humorously noting about men and women:

Women can easily see specific colors and differentiate them, while men will only see a few general colors and not really see a whole lot of difference.

Men generally have five-six essential items in the bathroom: A toothbrush, toothpaste, shaving cream, a razor, soap and a towel. Women have more than a dozen things in the bathroom and men probably couldn’t tell you what half of them are or where they go.

Men often stay on one task until it’s completed, while women can do multiple tasks at once, even coming back to finishing them later if they don’t get them done.

Let’s face it: Men and women have a lot of differences. My wife and I have our fair share. She’s from a small town, I’m from a big city; she loves college basketball, while I prefer pro. She’s good at math, while writing is more my jam. I love Asian cuisine, but she does not.

But then I’m reminded of all our similarities: We have a very similar sense of humor, to the point where I can randomly make a very obscure movie reference in a real-life situation and she will know almost immediately what I am referring to and start laughing. We share favorite restaurants, favorite sports teams and more.

So though men and women have our similarities, I’m appreciative that we have many differences. For example, I like to think my lack of knowing where things are in our kitchen or house only helps make my wife more confident in her organizational mastery. Teamwork!

Happy New Year!