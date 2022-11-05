The 'ninth' wonder — hands down

What do your hands do for a living or for fun? Mine tap on a computer keyboard.

My mother’s hands, as a secretary, employed similar work. Yet, she was known to knead bread in the wee hours of the morning and curl my hair with bobby pins every Saturday night. Her hands also spanked my backside and washed my mouth with soap when I disobeyed.

My dad’s hands gripped the steering wheel of a tractor, delivery truck, and patrol car. They built walls and cabinets for our homes. They pulled calves in the field and butchered deer in the garage. Although calloused and cracked, his hands could be gentle when dancing with my mother or holding a hymnal.

I can still see his hands cradling my daughters as infants and grasping at air in his final hours. While purposeful and strong, he believed his hands were most productive when folded in prayer.

The Seven Wonders of the World, including the Egyptian Pyramids, could not have been built without the sturdy hands of those who set each stone. And the Grand Canyon—considered an Eighth Wonder—was made by hands we cannot fathom.

Maybe hands should be declared the Ninth Wonder of the World.

The brain instigates, but hands implement. And their daily results are more visible and inspiring than any enormous edifice we travel thousands of miles to see. That’s not to say those without hands are anything less than wonderful. In fact, someone without eyes or ears, feet or hands deserves even greater recognition for being able to do without what the rest of us take for granted.

For what comes to mind when you think of hands—whether yours or someone else’s?

Are they greasy under the hood of a car? Do they hold scalpels and the life and death of patients? Do they cook to feed the hungry or piece components together in a manufacturing plant? Are they hooking a worm, pushing a stroller, or turning the page of a book? Do they lay carpet or deliver packages?

You may have pleasant images of hands playing cards, making cookies, or finding Easter eggs. Yet, some hands in your life may have caused pain: the slap of a face, the bang of a gavel, the tremor of age or disease.

Completely formed between nine and 12 weeks of life, hands are engaged in nearly every aspect of our lives. Yet, their work is unique among all the species.

Without hands, it would be hard to steer a horse, feed a dog, or hold a bird. We couldn’t clench a fist or throw a punch, but there also would be no handshakes or signs of peace.

There would be no need for darts, golf, or bowling. Professional athletes would not need to wear baseball gloves or dribble basketballs. Instead, we’d play a lot of soccer.

How would we clean our homes and businesses? How would we fix our cavities, brush our teeth, wash our faces, or cut our hair? Would itches go unscratched?

We certainly would not be able to communicate or celebrate as effectively as we do. How would we make or break a pinata? What need would there be to sign our names, applaud a speech, or pat someone on the back? Monks could not have transcribed the Bible, and Helen Keller might never have created sign language.

Because of their hands, creative artists continue to leave their imprint on the world.

Those who knit, embroider, or crochet practice a dying art. Both Michelangelo and a child can move us to tears with their paintings. Every song would be acapella because there would be no pianos, drums, and guitars to play. “The Thinker” would have nothing on which to rest his chin, and Playdough and crayons might never have been invented.

We couldn’t wave “Hello” or wipe a tear of goodbye, and we would never hold hands.

Indeed, these Ninth Wonders of the World come in handy nearly every minute of our lives and are one of the greatest gifts given to man—hands down.

Jeanne Schieffer is a published writer, poet, and professional communicator with undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of South Dakota and the University of Nebraska-Kearney, respectively. She can be reached at threesidescolumn@gmail.com. Schieffer’s column will publish the first Saturday of every month.