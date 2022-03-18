The power of podcasts

Podcasting is an increasingly popular pastime in the U.S. and there were an estimated 120 million podcast listeners in the country in 2021, according to Statista.com. Forecasts suggest the number of podcast listeners will surpass 160 million in 2023 after increases of around 20 million each year.

So what’s a podcast? A podcast is a series of spoken word, audio episodes, all focused on a particular topic or theme, such as music, crime, history, religion, news, health and entertainment, among other things.

These days, it seems like everyone has a podcast. From Michelle Obama and Oprah to NBA great Shaq, Rob Lowe and Joe Rogan. Could you be next?

People often think starting a podcast can be an overwhelming and expensive process, and there’s some truth to that if you aren’t familiar with it. Enter VRLY-Columbus.

We’ve got a state-of-the-art podcasting studio in our suite at Parkway Plaza, 4471 41st Ave. And we make it super easy. You come in and talk - we handle the recording, editing and distribution to major streaming platforms, including Apple and Spotify. Plus, we send you a video of your podcast so that you can share that out on social media and websites, or just have it for your personal collection.

I always tell people that podcasts make information personal, are convenient and easy to consume, they're portable, on-demand technology and a time-efficient form of communication. For local businesses, they can be a great way to get their messages out and connect with potential customers and clients.

For listeners and podcasters themselves, podcasts can be an escape and really enjoyable.

Monica and I co-hosted a popular podcast together when we lived in Colorado, where we got the chance to interview local musicians and entertainers about their passions. It was awesome to give them a platform to share their backgrounds and have fascinating conversations. We earned a Colorado Press Association award for our efforts. A picture of us in the studio with a guest recently popped up on our social media feeds, so we began reminiscing about how much fun we had hosting our show and hearing the positive feedback we got from it.

As a listener, I have several podcasts I regularly check out. It’s great because I can listen when I’m doing some tasks around the house or taking a road trip.

Here are some on my list:

* "The Office Ladies." "The Office" co-stars and best friends Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey are doing the ultimate "The Office" re-watch podcast. They dive into behind-the-scenes stories from their time on set, bringing in special guests.

* "Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend." Former late night talk show host and comedian Conan O'Brien interviews various celebrities.

Locally, I'm working with several community members and businesses on their own podcasts.

Check out kwELITE Broker Renee Mueller's "Something Good" podcast, where she interviews area alumni about their backgrounds and why they came back to Columbus. Sometimes, you'll hear yours truly make an appearance.

If you’re interested in learning more about how you or your business could start a podcast of your own, please send me an email and let’s get working to connect you with potentially millions of people who are already streaming.

Special Note: The Parkway Plaza Beer and Bagel Relay is set for Saturday, May 7. Scan the QR code below to register you and a friend to participate. Each participant will have to run two laps around the trail at Lake Esther, then work with their teammate to complete five special challenges. All participants get a free bagel and beer (or other beverage) afterward.

Matt Lindberg is the marketing director for VRLY-Columbus and Parkway Plaza. Email him at matt@getvrly.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.