The state of the City of Columbus

The state of the city is good!

Our dynamic community continues to grow and thrive. Everywhere you turn in Columbus you witness this growth happening.

You need to look no further than outside this door and across the street — the community building.

To watch the progress of this project as it has moved along has been very impressive. I constantly receive comments about how this project is moving along and how they believe it will transform downtown. We just finished a downtown revitalization study and downtown business owners are very close to bringing a recommendation for a downtown business district forward to the city council.

And wrap your head around this regarding this new structure — on time and on budget. Can you imagine in today’s world of labor issues, inflation and supply chain delays? I must applaud Boyd Jones, city staff and all those associated with this project.

The south side fire station (Charlie Louis) has begun its renovation expansion and construction. We look forward to completing this facility this coming year. This expansion will allow for eventual full time staffing as we continue to grow our full time fire fighter staff.

Major arterial roadways were reconstructed providing safer and better traffic through our community. They included East 14th Avenue, 48th Avenue, 15th Avenue, 23rd Street West to 54th Avenue.

Continuation of the city-wide trail system including completion of the Powerhouse Trail. Connecting the existing trails around the hospital campus and lake ester to those trails north of Columbus around Lake Babcock and Lake North.

Expansion of the city-wide fiber optic network. Connecting many parks and public facilities will allow for future public Wi-Fi. This will help pave the way for paying for services and products with credit and debit cards. This new fiber optic network will also improve video security and efficiencies within city departments.

The lighting of the 33rd Avenue viaduct. I have to say the positive feedback regarding this project has been unbelievable. I’m asked, “Who came up with this idea? It is really neat!”

Speaking of viaducts, we continue to work with Wilson and Company regarding a downtown viaduct. Following up on surveys and developing options to take to the public. The point is this project is alive and moving forward.

Last fall we were able to reopen the damaged portion of Quail Run Golf Course. This spring we are hoping for some good moisture from Mother Nature to add the finishing touch. But after extensive efforts by staff and coordination with FEMA, the course is close to where we were prior to the flood of 2019.

Parks and recreation continues to be a huge part of what is happening in our community. With the results of our recently competed parks and rec survey, we are moving forward with prioritizing the needs and wants of our community. We are engaging our park board to give them more information about budgets and funding available so they can help make appropriate decisions on spending.

As our community grows we must offer those amenities that citizen expect. From walking trails, ball fields, soccer fields, tennis and pickle ball courts, aquatics, golf and much more. We must continue to evaluate the needs and allocate the funding in the most productive way. And we know we will not please everyone so we must prioritize and follow a system to maximize the dollars available.

Examples of improvements: the recently installed new lights at the Pawnee Park Legion Field, the reorganization of the Aquatic Center, the new family water slide installed at the Pawnee Plunge which adds more amenities and value to this facility. I have to tell you that I often cruse the Plunge parking lot on a hot summer day and am blown away by the number of out of town plates. It is truly a destination for many!

Housing continues to be a challenge. I think it is safe to say, the need for more housing in Columbus will never go away. Because our community continues to grow, so does the need for more housing of all kind — workforce housing, affordable housing, apartments, duplexes, townhomes. A housing study from last year indicated that Columbus needs 150 “doors” per year just to stay even. We must continue our partnerships with other agencies (NeighborWorks, Habitat for Humanity, Lutheran Family Services, just to name a few), and continue looking at creative ways to increase construction.

Day care/child care has come front and center as a need within our community. We cannot grow our workforce without adequate facilities or places for their children. Funding through LB840 has allowed us to help with new facilities that are addressing this need.

We continue to value the safety and well-being of our citizens. Staffing of police, fire and communication specialist (JCC) have been and will remain a top priority of this office. Columbus is one of the safest communities among our peer communities. And we will keep it that way.

We constantly hear about how high our property taxes are. I do not argue. Property taxes are an important source of our income. We need to remember that the city’s portion of your property tax bill is only 16%. That is correct: out of every $100 of your property tax only $16 goes to the city. The other 84% goes to school, county, college, NRD, ESU, the ag society.

Sales tax revenue continues to be strong. We finished 2021-22 with over $9,000,000. Sales tax revenue has grown every year and we believe this will continue. Revenues increased during the pandemic while many communities were struggling. Yes, some of this growth is attributable to online shopping. But let’s give credit to Columbus and surrounding residents for shopping local.

We are blessed to have dedicated workers that recognize their job is to serve the needs of the public. They are on duty or call 24/7/365. They make sure your water comes out of your tap, that your toilet flushes, that the snow gets plowed, that your parks get maintained and that police, fire and communication personnel respond when needed.

This all happens because of leadership and it all starts at the top with Administrator Vasicek who has instilled a work ethic and regiment that department heads follow and it flows down to the newest hire.

This is also apparent within the council that works together to find the common good. We might not always agree and I encourage those that don’t to express their feelings and vote their convictions. But when it is over we are united for the good of Columbus.

I would be remiss if I didn’t give a shout out to our past Councilman Dennis Kresha and thank Dennis for his eight years of service to our community. Being a lifelong resident, Dennis brought valuable insight into the needs of Columbus. And I must welcome our newest member, Katherine (Kat) Lopez. She brings with her a totally different background and wealth of knowledge that is so valuable as our diverse community grows.

Last year was awesome! And I expect nothing less from this coming year. The completion and move into the community building, the opening of temporary gaming at ag park as Caesars continues construction on their new facility, Gerrard Park tennis court renovations, master plan for Pawnee and Gerrard parks, continue moving forward on the downtown viaduct needs, a splash pad in centennial park — just to highlight a few good things happening.

All of this along with the beginning of reconstruction of Highway 30/23rd Street. This three-year project will certainly be challenging. We must do our best to navigate the construction and support our businesses while this is going on. Above all we must not lose sight of how good it will be when completed.

I began by telling you the state of our city is good!

I end by telling you i am confident that what we have put in motion for fiscal year 2022-23 will keep the state of our city good!

Gov. Pillen reminded us in his inaugural speech that there is no place like Nebraska. And I take that one step further and tell you, there is no place better in Nebraska than Columbus!

I am blessed to be your mayor!

Thank you.