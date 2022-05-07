The truth about three sides

Twelve months ago, I was blessed to have the Telegram launch this column, and I want to thank everyone who has let me know how my experiences connect with yours. A few of you have even offered topic ideas, one of which is to explain why I named this journalistic venture what I did.

Soon after Tim and I married, I found a large, framed picture entitled “Three Sides to Every Story.” He created it when he was a fine arts college student. It is a contemporary screenprint of blue, black, white, and maroon triangles layered on top of each other. The title became a mantra for my career in communications, reminding me there are multiple points of view about life.

While most people use the idiom, “There are two sides to every story,” my father, a highway patrolman who investigated thousands of traffic accidents, once explained two drivers can collide at an intersection, and each will have a version of what happened. His report documented a third account. Eyewitnesses offered even greater perspective. Somewhere in the middle was the truth.

Most of life is that way.

The other day, I saw an older couple walking the trail near the Columbus airport. The man paced three steps ahead of the woman, and I wondered what they each were thinking behind their serious faces. Had they had a disagreement? Did she prefer to walk behind him? Why not walk side by side?

I compared their behavior to that of my parents, who often held hands, served each other coffee, and danced to Lawrence Welk in the kitchen. My father would not have walked in front of my mother unless it was necessary for him to, and my mother would have communicated her angst when they got home by banging pots, pans, and cupboard doors. Then dad would coyly approach her, ask why she was upset, and they would talk it out.

The truth is, I didn’t know the couple’s story. Perhaps they ran out of gas on the parkway and needed to walk for help. Maybe she had stopped to tie her shoe and was just catching up to him. There could be at least three sides to their story.

Several years ago, Tim and I facilitated a marriage class, and I remember one young man seemed as thrilled to be there as burnt toast. Despite his fiancé’s encouragement, he rolled his eyes and grimaced, looking rough, tough, and impatient beneath his black leather jacket and greasy bandana.

We asked the couples to take turns drawing images of what church meant to them, and I surveyed the young man with cynicism, already certain I knew his story.

The couples were then asked to share their pictures with the group, and the young man began by confessing he didn’t go to church much. I crossed my arms, passing my verdict.

He explained he drew church bells, because the best time of each day was the morning when he could listen to hymns played from the steeple of a nearby church. They reminded him of his mother and childhood, and that’s when he felt closest to God.

Shame on me. Sometimes the third story is an aha, like a Paul Harvey “rest of the story,” reminding us we aren’t always right.

Then there was the time I drove past a young father and his son playing in a park. The little boy, maybe five years old, waited at the top of the jungle gym for his dad who awkwardly lumbered up the steps. He looked bemused as if wondering, “How will I get my colossal frame down that kindergarten-sized slide?” The boy’s enormous grin told its own story about the gift of a father’s time and attention.

Suddenly, I was in a memory.

My giant-of-a-father carried me on his shoulders past games, appliances, furniture, and other garage sale items. Dismayed about moving and selling our things, I was told I could select one toy to keep. I chose a large pink and white, stiff-legged teddy bear with a yellow satin ribbon around its neck. I didn’t play with it much, but the toy itself wasn’t the real reward. My father’s act of love was the gift.

So, that’s what three sides means to me. Discovering how we connect to others, witnessing life with greater perspective, and recognizing when we have more to learn.

Jeanne Schieffer is a published writer, poet, and professional communicator with undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of South Dakota and the University of Nebraska-Kearney, respectively. She can be reached at threesidescolumn@gmail.com. Schieffer’s column will publish the first Saturday of every month.

