The war against the virus

It’s hard to believe how quickly the coronavirus (COVID-19) has changed our lives in just a matter of weeks. I am grateful to Nebraskans for making sacrifices and taking precautions to help slow the spread of the virus and keep people healthy. Nebraskans have been complying with limitations on social gatherings and practicing good hygiene. These actions are vitally important as we seek to protect everyone from the virus, especially the most vulnerable people in our state.

Restaurants have adjusted how they serve customers, moving to takeout, drive-thru, or curbside services. Parents and educators are finding creative ways to continue studies through distance learning and homeschooling. Churches are live-streaming their worship services and making lessons available online for families. I especially want to thank our healthcare professionals, first responders, and law enforcement who have been working to keep Nebraska moving during this public health emergency.

The last week has proven that COVID-19 can spread rapidly. Positive cases have now been confirmed in Adams, Buffalo, Cass, Dawson, Douglas, Knox, Lancaster, Lincoln, Madison, Nemaha, Sarpy, and Washington counties as of March 23rd. Social distancing and good hygiene are the best weapons against the virus, while we work to further ramp up testing and develop a vaccine.