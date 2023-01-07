Tin can resolutions

I don’t know about you, but I am not good at making New Year’s resolutions.

Let me take that back. I can make some great resolutions; I just can’t keep them. Like starting a new diet or exercise program. I need something or someone to hold me accountable: a cooking class, a walking buddy, or a personal trainer.

I can tiptoe past a scale, pretending it isn’t there, like I do the dust on my shelves or my closet organization. But when I have to explain - out loud - why I am not fulfilling a commitment, I am less likely to give up on my goal.

Maybe I should tie tin cans to my bumper.

While no longer as popular, there once was a tradition to announce a couple had tied the knot by decorating their “getaway car” with ribbons, signs, and empty tin cans. Unsuspecting newlyweds would leave their wedding receptions to find their cars soaped up with graffiti and aluminum cans that could not be ignored as they drove through town. The clanging car publicly declared their commitment.

Imagine writing your resolution on the back window of your vehicle and tying tin cans to your bumper. It would be an advertisement of the boldest kind, letting everyone know what you planned to achieve in 2023. My sign would say, “Will lose 10 pounds.”

According to various websites, the noisy ritual was introduced by the French between 3100 and 322 BC.

Before any nuptials took place, neighbors of the bride and groom would throw a “charivari.” As a group, they would serenade through the neighborhood banging pots and pans and ringing bells to scare evil spirits away from the to-be newlyweds.

Maybe if I banged some pots and pans it would keep those devilish food temptations away. (It would also put that cookware to good use and might make a great exercise routine.)

A similar ceremonial rite was practiced in Tudor England between the late 1400s and early 1600s. There, wedding guests would throw shoes at the newlywed’s carriage as they drove away. Not only did it make noise; it was believed to be a sign of good luck to hit the vehicle with a shoe.

Chasing after cars might help me lose a few pounds, but I would need to keep my shoes on. I run like a hobbit without them.

The tradition of using tin cans was established here in America in the 18th century, and like England and France, it involved making a ruckus. Guests would follow the newlywed couple home after the exchange of rings, and, as a crowd, bang pots and pans into the wee hours of the morning.

Perhaps there were noise complaints, or it was just too tiring to drum kettles and frypans all night. Either way, the custom evolved into tying empty tin cans to the back of a vehicle and sending the married couple off in a flurry of clangs, bangs, and automobiles.

My point is: choosing a New Year’s resolution, no matter the year, means making a commitment and sticking to it.

The faithfulness celebrated at a 50-year wedding anniversary certainly deserves some noise.

And, just like love and marriage, finding a different job, learning a new skill, adhering to a budget, or becoming a better version of yourself takes dedication, loyalty, and warding off that which threatens to ruin the vow or pledge made. New Year’s resolutions require patience, practice, self-control, and someone to hold us accountable.

I can’t lose 10 pounds on my own. I need others to help me.

So, if you see a grey Buick with a sign taped to the back window and a trail of tin cans near the tail pipe, don’t throw any shoes. Just give me a honk of encouragement.

Jeanne Schieffer is a published writer, poet, and professional communicator with undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of South Dakota and the University of Nebraska-Kearney, respectively. She can be reached at threesidescolumn@gmail.com. Schieffer’s column will publish the first Saturday of every month.