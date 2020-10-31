Traditional Halloween fun pales in face of 2020 reality

Halloween is supposed to be the peak time to savor the last warm autumn air and prepare for the bitter cold just ahead – but this year, we still haven’t recovered from the disruptive misery that has been dogging us since March.

The horror movies that have become staples of the Halloween season aren’t capturing our attention much anymore – because they aren’t half as compelling as our daily reality.

Hey, Jason! Trust me on this: You’d be a way scarier movie character if you DIDN’T wear a hockey mask. Rather than a machete, all you need to do is sneeze on your victims.

To make matters more unsettling, we’re just days away from a presidential election that, no matter the result, is going to agitate half the population as it elates the other half.

Though it may seem that our uncivil, vitriolic discourse can’t possibly get worse, nobody will be surprised if it does get more chaotic, violent and out of hand.

Though we haven’t begun to fully absorb or resolve the challenges our disruptions have caused – though we won’t get to enjoy a little autumn calm to help us prepare for the brutal winter months ahead – we’re already being warned that covid-19 is surging yet again.