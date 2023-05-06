When we hear the word “obsessed,” there’s a negative connotation that we associate with it. But how many of us have mindlessly scrolled through our phones looking at pictures and videos? I think everyone who has a smartphone has fallen victim to this at one time or another, including myself.

There tends to be this general idea society decided a few years ago that everything needs to be documented. I was recently at a public event and saw more than 50 phones held up high as adults recorded what was going on. I saw adults push others out of the way to get the “best shot possible” and I’ve seen someone answer their phone during Mass and have a full-on conversation. I’ve also witnessed professionals take videos of themselves and become eager to see how many "likes" they’ll get, checking their devices often.

As I mentioned earlier, I’ve certainly wasted my personal time scrolling through social media posts and enjoyed sharing things I’ve done or am doing (definitely have never answered my phone during church though).

But as I was watching all these adults race to record a video and push one another out of the way, it just made me a bit sad to think about how they’re missing out on the actual moment because they’re so eager to record it.

What happened to just enjoying and living in the moment as opposed to making sure we can relive it later? You know, memories.

So, when I took a trip earlier this year with a friend, I told myself I was going to commit to it. We did a lot of fun things and had a blast. We went to events, ate at some nice restaurants and had some delicious meals, and we met some really cool people. I took some photos here and there, but not a whole lot. I didn’t post any of them on social media.

I lived in the moment. It was awesome.

I’m also trying to be better about putting down my phone more often, especially when I’m with my family. Sometimes it’s hard because what I do is share accurate information with the community and come from a background of always being in the loop. But I had to be real with myself because that’s just an excuse. City leadership members have been tremendously supportive and encouraging, reminding me to not feel bad for unplugging and taking time for my family and myself. I greatly appreciate it, of course.

That’s not to say I don’t spend some time on my phone and social media. I do. But, I’m better about how often and when I do it. Usually early in the morning after working out with a strong cup of coffee is how I catch up on social media or read articles. But I’m finding myself on the weekends leaving my phone in other rooms or at home if we’re out for hours at a time and catching up later. I have not been taking photos or videos of everything that happens, only some things.

Sometimes, I turn my phone off altogether. It’s incredibly freeing to not have any connection whatsoever.

If you’re still reading this, I strongly encourage you to consider unplugging for a while. Even if you do it for just part of the day on a weekend, it’s worth it.

Sip your coffee, breathe in the fresh air and enjoy a good meal or walk. Take it all in. Just live.