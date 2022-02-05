Valentine chocolates and a few bad words

My father contemplated becoming a preacher, but his role of service, forgiveness, and accountability was realized working as a law enforcement officer for 25 years. That didn’t, however, stop him from establishing a set of commandments for his family.

Sunday church was followed by a day of rest. We prayed before every meal, and swearing was not allowed. Alternative words, like “shucks,” “poop,” “darn it,” and “shoot” were tolerated, but “fudge” earned you a serious scowl.

My dad also took pride in his unblemished driving record, and he taught my siblings and me how to parallel park, drive on gravel roads, and change a tire. He was extremely disappointed when I got a speeding ticket at age 16, as it affected not only our insurance, but also his reputation. And when those two worlds of absolution and accidents collided, all “H-E-double toothpicks” broke loose.

It was the Sunday after church on Valentine’s Day 1985. Dad drove the long, white station wagon we jokingly called “the ghost.” My mother, who loved a good bargain, sat next to him, holding a half-off coupon for a box of chocolates from Rexall Drug; and I, a junior in college, sat beside her plump frame in the front seat, anticipating a home-cooked meal after we picked up the discounted delights.

Mom and I waited in the car as Dad went inside the drug store, and upon his return, I remember Mom asking, “How many are in the box?”

“It says two dozen,” Dad said, handing her the large, heart-shaped package.

Impatient for a taste, Mom removed the cellophane and lifted the lid. Dad pulled out of the parking stall and started driving toward home, which was a small, grey farmhouse on the outskirts of Vermillion, S.D.

“My lands!” Mom said. “Such variety! There’s a coconut. This one’s hazelnut, and this looks like a raspberry crème.”

We were intoxicated by the sweet smell of truffles and nougats, and eager to get Mother’s review of whichever delectable she popped into her mouth.

Dad pulled out onto the highway, and instead of the radio, we listened to Mom’s “mmm-yumm” and tongue-lipped smacks of satisfaction.

“What was that one?” Dad asked, with a hint of jealousy, glancing back and forth between Mother’s mouth and the road.

“A vanilla buttercream,” Mom said, happily swallowing what remained. “Delicious.”

“It looks like that one has nuts” I said, pointing to a bumpy cube.

“Could be,” my mother replied, hovering her hand over the assortment, as if a magician ready to make another one vanish.

“Is that one a caramel?” Dad asked, taking his right hand off the wheel to point to the square morsel he had spied. He loved chocolate-covered caramels.

“It sure does!” Mom said excitedly plucking the coated candy from its mini cupcake wrapper.

That’s when we heard and felt the “KRUSHBOOM!!”

Our bodies lurched forward, then flung back hard against the seat. The hood of the ghost stood as tall as a teepee, and steam billowed from the radiator like smoke in a magic act, only we didn’t disappear.

The box of chocolates had exploded in the car, scattering across the dash, onto the floor, over our legs and into the backseat. As the haze dissolved, broken taillights and the mangled trunk of a brown car came into view. An angry man nearly as tall as my father walked toward us.

I heard a growl starting deep inside Dad’s cowboy boots, groveling its way up his long legs, and exiting through his broad chest.

“Those…G*%…D@#m!…chocolates!!” he snarled. And with a force I rarely witnessed in my father, he jerked open his driver’s door to make amends for his recklessness.

Mother, stunned and sorrowful, began picking chocolates off the dash with a shaky hand, returning them to the box with disdain. Tears dribbled over her bottom eyelids.

“I…I…I will…ne…ne…ne…ver…eat…cho…cho…co…lates…a…g…gain,” she sob-stuttered solemnly. It was a pledge she would break by Easter, but it was the thought that counted.

I handed her a peanut cluster from my lap, not sure what I could say to make things better but understanding even an adamant “fudge” wouldn’t help.

Jeanne Schieffer is a published writer, poet, and professional communicator with undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of South Dakota and the University of Nebraska-Kearney, respectively. She can be reached at threesidescolumn@gmail.com. Schieffer’s column will publish the first Saturday of every month.

