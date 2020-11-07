We are NOT the bad guys

As CEO of both East-Central District Health Department, and Good Neighbor Community Health Center, I have the pleasure of working with a highly dedicated group of professionals who are committed to their vision to “Improve the health and well-being of our community.” This dedication has become even more apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since word of this new virus first started to make the news in February, and over the past 10 months, ECDHD’s Chief Public Health Officer Chuck Sepers, and his staff, have worked 7 days a week to keep our four-county service area educated about the impact of COVID-19, and the measures needed to keep the spread of the virus to a minimum.
They have followed the directives of the CDC and enforced Directed Health Measures that were developed by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and approved by the Office of the Governor. All of us realized the impact those measures would have on the local economy, businesses, and education, as well as on the morale of the community, but the intent was to reduce exposure and prevent deaths. The initial mortality predictions were alarming as was the anticipated rate of spread. Fortunately, neither predictor materialized, in large part due to the willingness of citizens to follow those measures and guidelines.
Sadly, our four counties are now we are seeing a huge surge in positive cases and a rise in deaths, much of which can be attributed to those who have chosen to host large gatherings without remembering the basic need to mask and distance. Just as sad has been the response by some community members to the on-going guidance of the health department: threats of violence, name calling, and insinuations that they are to trying to ruin businesses.
Your local health department’s primary concern is for the safety and well-being of our communities. I can assure you, no one group of people wants this pandemic to end more that YOUR local health department staff. They have spent countless hours, giving up nights, weekends, and holidays, working to keep our communities safe. What they are asking in return isn’t much, just a little understanding, patience, and civility if you are contacted.
None of us wants to go back to the stricter Directed Health Measures that were in place earlier this year, but without a community effort to slow the spread, there is a good chance that the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will direct a return to more restrictive measures. Now is the time to come together to keep the spread manageable. We did it before and we can do it again.
Please wear a mask. Please wash your hands. Please be kind.
