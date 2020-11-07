We are NOT the bad guys

As CEO of both East-Central District Health Department, and Good Neighbor Community Health Center, I have the pleasure of working with a highly dedicated group of professionals who are committed to their vision to “Improve the health and well-being of our community.” This dedication has become even more apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since word of this new virus first started to make the news in February, and over the past 10 months, ECDHD’s Chief Public Health Officer Chuck Sepers, and his staff, have worked 7 days a week to keep our four-county service area educated about the impact of COVID-19, and the measures needed to keep the spread of the virus to a minimum.

They have followed the directives of the CDC and enforced Directed Health Measures that were developed by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and approved by the Office of the Governor. All of us realized the impact those measures would have on the local economy, businesses, and education, as well as on the morale of the community, but the intent was to reduce exposure and prevent deaths. The initial mortality predictions were alarming as was the anticipated rate of spread. Fortunately, neither predictor materialized, in large part due to the willingness of citizens to follow those measures and guidelines.